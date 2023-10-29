Here are our top picks of all the new shows and movies coming to Netflix in November 2023

There’s a lot more coming to Netflix this November

There’s a lot more coming to Netflix this November

Dare we say it, but Christmas is coming, and the nights are getting longer and colder – so what could be better than lying on the sofa and watching something on Netflix?

After October’s offering brought us Gothic horror and more absurdist animated comedies, November’s roster is set to arrive with upcoming historical love stories, biographical dramas, and murderous reality shows.

Here are our top picks for what you’ll enjoy in the coming weeks…

has been closed

what’s it about? Locked In is a psychological thriller starring Famke Jensen, Finn Cole and Rose Williams and has all the hallmarks of a classic mind-boggler, including marriage, infidelity and murder.

Netflix says: “Locked In follows Lena against her vulnerable, damaged mother-in-law, Katherine. A case takes Lena on a journey of secrecy, betrayal and murder and seemingly conspires to destroy her. But who is the real victim?”

Streaming: From 1st November

We can’t see all the light

what’s it about? All the Light We Can’t See, a limited series by Shawn Levy, is based on the novel of the same name by Anthony Doerr. Starring Aria Mia Loberti, Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie, the drama depicts love and loss against the backdrop of World War II.

Netflix says: “The story of Marie-Laure, a blind French teenager, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to escape the devastation of World War II.”

streaming from:2 November

Selling Sunset (Season 7)

what’s it about? If you’re not by now familiar with the explosive arguments, monolithic L.A. properties, and wall-to-glass-and-chrome-wall bitching of the reality TV series Selling Sunette, we’re not really sure where you are. Following season six, the friendships and feuds deepen in the latest installment.

Netflix says: “The OC soap, now entering season seven, sees the Oppenheim Group agents navigate explosive office politics, growing friendships, a tricky housing market and surprising new listings.”

Streaming from: 3 November

sly

what’s it about? The latest in a long line of celeb-fronted documentaries (cc: Beckham, Robbie Williams, Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story), Sly focuses on Hollywood darling Sylvester Stallone.

Netflix says: “His love of film began as an escape from a rocky childhood. From underdog to Hollywood legend, Sylvester Stallone tells his story in this documentary.

streaming from:3 November

murderer

what’s it about? Michael Fassbender plays the titular killer with a penchant for murder in the neo-noir thriller directed by David Fincher, in which an assassin (we know, shocker) is caught up in a worldwide manhunt when a hit goes wrong. She goes.

Netflix says: “After a fatal accident, a killer battles his employers and himself on an international manhunt that he insists is nothing personal.”

Streaming from: 10 November

Best. Christmas. Sometimes

what’s it about? One of the first festive originals of 2023, classic Christmas capers unfold when a twist of fate takes Charlotte to her college friend Jackie for the holidays. Starring Brandi as Jackie and Heather Graham as Charlotte, Jackie sets out to prove that her old friend’s life isn’t as picturesque as her newsletters depict.

Netflix says: After a twist of fate brings their families together for Christmas, Charlotte sets out to prove to her old friend Jackie that life is too good to be true.

Streaming from: 16 November

The Crown (Season 6, Part One)

what’s it about? The first part of the final entry in Netflix’s dramatization of the life and reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II, season six of The Crown will cover Tony Blair’s premiership, Princess Diana’s death, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s early relationship and more. The wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Netflix says: “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.”

Streaming from: Part One is released on 16 November.

rustin

what’s it about? Rustin is a biographical drama starring Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin, a civil rights activist who was instrumental in pushing to end racial discrimination in employment. It is also produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground.

Netflix says: “Activist Bayard Rustin faces racism and homophobia as he helps change the course of civil rights history by planning the 1963 March on Washington.”

Streaming from: 17 November

scott pilgrim flew

what’s it about? Starring the full original cast from the 2010 adaptation of Brian Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel, Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a retelling of the same story as an animated series. Complete with Brian Lee’s distinctive anarchic art style, this adaptation is sure to please hardcore fans as well as newcomers to the Scott Pilgrim-verse.

Netflix says: “Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns that in order to get a date with her he must defeat seven of his evil ex-girlfriends. Then things become even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Brian Lee O’Malley.”

Streaming from: 17 November

father

(Left to right), Peter Betz, Jose Trujillo, Frank Gonzales, Stephen Chukumba and Wayne Mains

(Left to right), Peter Betz, Jose Trujillo, Frank Gonzales, Stephen Chukumba and Wayne Mains

what’s it about? Based on the experiences of Matthew Shepard’s father – the student who was brutally murdered in America’s most famous gay-hate crime – The Dads is a short documentary that makes clear the hatred surrounding gay people today, and it How it affects the people who love them.

Netflix says: “On a fishing trip with Matthew Shepard’s father, five different fathers discuss their love, hopes and fears for their trans children in this short documentary.”

Streaming from: 17 November

Squid Game: Challenge

what’s it about? If the moral of the story of 2021’s Squid Game was that money would drive people to do extreme things, then the makers of Squid Game: The Challenge took that and ran with it. That’s right, a set of real challenges inspired by the thriller, the latest reality TV show has 456 players competing to win – wait for it – $4.56 million dollars; The biggest single award in reality show history.

Netflix says: “Inspired by the South Korean fantasy series, the reality competition show with the biggest cash prize ever will premiere in November.”

Streaming from: 22 November

More Netflix:

Source