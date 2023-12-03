Here are four crypto assets poised for a big price explosion – Analyst

The general crypto market has seen a slight rise over the past week as market leader Bitcoin rose 4.44% to trade above the $39,000 price mark. As bullish sentiments continue to grow, popular crypto analyst Austin Arnold has now highlighted four tokens that offer investors high potential for profitability in the coming weeks.

Top Crypto Tokens Poised for a Huge Price Rally – Austin Arnold

Speaking in a video recently published on his YouTube channel Altcoin Daily, Arnold said that some tokens are “ready to make a splash in the crypto markets.”

The first cryptocurrency he highlighted is Injective (INJ), a layer 1 blockchain and decentralized protocol backed by Binance, Pantera, and famous tech billionaire Mark Cuban. Arnold says Injective’s potential for massive price growth is tied to several factors, including impressive tokenomics supported by its buyback and burn auction system.

This is a process in which Injective uses 60% of all fees collected across many of its native DApps to buy back INJ from the market. The purchased INJ are then burned, allowing the token to maintain a controlled supply and increase in market value.

Additionally, Injective currently has the lowest network fees in the market, which is considered an attractive feature for most users and developers. Additionally, the Cosmos-SDK built protocol is also set to undergo its biggest mainnet upgrade yet – the Volan upgrade – in the next few weeks.

Joining Injective on Arnold’s list is Chainlink (LINK), an Ethereum-based decentralized blockchain oracle network. The crypto analyst notes that Chainlink recently celebrated a milestone of 2,000 integrations and projects, which only underlines the network’s appeal to developers and the broader crypto community.

Additionally, Arnold lauded Chainlink for its many strategic partnerships with major traditional institutions, including the SWIFT banking system and the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), which could drive institutional adoption of the crypto project.

Additionally, Chainlink recently launched an advanced staking mechanism, which introduces greater flexibility, better security guarantees for oracle services, and a modular architecture, which Arnold believes will soon allow for large-scale But contributes to the cryptocurrency’s potential for price gains.

Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs await boost

The last cryptocurrency on Austin Arnold’s list is, surprisingly, the two largest assets on the market, namely Bitcoin and Ethereum.

As for Bitcoin, the crypto analyst cited Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy as an example, saying that crypto whales are stockpiling their supply of the leading cryptocurrency. Furthermore, he also references the impending increase in institutional demand for BTC, which depends on the approval of spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Additionally, Arnold noted that interest in Ethereum is also growing as more asset managers continue to approach the US Securities and Exchange Commission with applications to launch an Ether spot ETF. This development was revealed by American investor Rick Edelman, who personally claims to be more excited about Ethereum than Bitcoin, as it offers greater technical potential and commercial applications.

BTC is trading at $39,491 on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSD chart on tradingview.com

Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView

