Here Are 6 Personality Traits You Need to Find a Successful Startup

Researchers used AI to determine the personality traits of 21,000 startup founders.

They found that the success of a startup is linked to the personality traits of its founder.

Here are six personality traits needed to become a successful startup founder.

A study published in Nature shows that a startup founder’s personality traits can have a big impact on the success of their company.

The chances of a startup succeeding are extremely low, and factors such as industry, location, economic climate, connections – and luck – are often considered to most influence these chances.

However, researchers at the University of Oxford, the University of Technology Sydney and the Oxford Internet Institute at the University of Melbourne have now found that “founder personality traits are an important characteristic of a firm’s ultimate success.”

“We found that personality traits don’t just matter for startups – they’re important for increasing their chances of success,” Professor Paul In Sydney.

The study found six different founder personality types that increased the likelihood of their startups being successful.

The six types were: Fighters, Operators, Achievers, Leaders, Experts/Engineers and Developers.

The study gives a detailed description of each personality type.

It said that successful entrepreneurs are characterized by a fondness for starting new activities, innovation and diversity, adding that they also often like to be the center of attention.

The researchers found that these core personality traits differed dramatically from the broader population, the report said.

“This is not part of this study, but we estimate that 8 percent of people worldwide may have personality traits that make them successful founders,” McCarthy said. “Probably, many people are not in the entrepreneurial field right now.”

“We can see how this works in several notable examples,” he said. “The adventurousness and openness to experience of Melanie Perkins, the assertiveness and confidence of Steve Jobs, the enthusiasm and energy of Richard Branson, the calm under pressure of Jeff Bezos, the discipline and focus of Mark Zuckerberg, and the reliability of Larry Page and Sergey Brin all drive their company’s success. are the basis of.”

The global team of researchers fed the language and activity of 21,000 founder-led companies collected from X, formerly known as Twitter, to an AI algorithm analyzing their characters using a “five-factor” personality model. .

They compared these profiles to data from Crunchbase to determine the relationship between the founder’s personality and the success of their startup.

Success was determined by whether a company was acquired, acquired another company, or was listed on a public stock exchange.

The researchers acknowledged that the major sources of data used in the study – Crunchbase and X – were likely to have sample bias.

AI models have also confirmed that a diverse team that includes multiple personality types is more likely to increase startup success. In particular, having multiple founders with diverse personalities matters most.

“Greater awareness of this new form of diversity may help create more resilient startups capable of greater innovation and impact,” the authors said in the study.

