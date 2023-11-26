Here are 4 reasons investors should pay attention to bonds as a tumultuous year nears the finish line

Fixed income markets have recently recovered from their recent losses, but there could be more upside to come, one strategist said.

The Fed has likely raised rates, removing the biggest hurdle for bond investors.

LPL Financial highlighted four things investors should watch for as 2023 comes to a close.

The bond market turmoil that began in October is one of the worst sell-offs in history, but as 2023 nears its end, a market veteran says there is reason for optimism in fixed income in the new year.

In a note last week, Lawrence Gillum, chief fixed income strategist at LPL Financial, pointed out that bonds have recently turned positive for the year.

He gave five reasons why the current system is good for investors, starting with the end of the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike campaign.

“The biggest headwind in fixed income markets over the last few years has clearly been the Fed,” Gillum said. He said with deflation continuing at a stable level, the central bank is probably finished with tightening its monetary policy.

,[W]He believes the Fed has probably finished the job, which should eliminate the biggest hurdle in the fixed income markets.”

Second, Gillum pointed to the asymmetric risk-return profile for bonds, largely due to the high “yield cushion” that can offset higher interest rates.

“The higher income component acts as a ‘hurdle rate’ or yield cushion that will need to be assumed before further losses are realised,” he said. “Thus, these higher hurdle rates may reduce the potential for losses due to interest rate increases, while at the same time these higher initial yields increase the potential for annual gains.”

Third, the strategist said bond investors could see equity-like returns – without the equity-like risks.

LPL Financial keeps the base case for the 10-year Treasury hovering at 4.25%-4.75%, but maintains that a continued decline in yields could lead to high single-digit or low double-digit returns over the next 12 months for certain Could. Income investment.

,[I]If the economy slows and the Fed cuts rates more than we expect next year, these high quality fixed income sectors could generate 12%-13% type returns (no guarantees),” Gillum notes. It is written in.

And fourth, in his view, the current fixed income scenario will open the door for income-oriented investors to generate income again. Right now, he said bond investors can build a high-quality portfolio of U.S. Treasuries, AAA-rated mortgage-backed securities and short-maturity investment-grade corporates.

“Investors no longer need to ‘reach for yield’ by taking on too much risk to meet their income needs,” Gillum said. “And for investors who are still concerned about higher yields, laddered portfolios and individual bonds held to maturity are ways to take advantage of these higher yields.”

Gillum writes that as the market transitions to a more normal rate environment, bond investors are well positioned with a 2023 expiration.

“That doesn’t mean there won’t be volatility, there will be, but we think the risk/reward for fixed income is as attractive as it has been in some time, which we’re grateful for.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com