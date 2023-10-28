Here are 3 reasons why Wall Street veterans say investors should pay attention to Treasuries as yields rise

For the first time in years, bonds are looking more attractive than stocks.

This week the 10-year Treasury yield rose above 5% for the first time since 2007.

There are three reasons why now might be a good time to park cash in ultra-safe treasuries.

For the first time in years, bonds are looking attractive compared to stocks as yields on ultra-low-risk US government debt are rising.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose above 5% this week for the first time since 2007, according to Bank of America, and the collapse in bond prices is one of the worst market crashes ever.

But experts say a 5% yield should look attractive to investors who have cash, especially given Treasuries’ long-standing reputation as an extremely low-risk investment.

According to some of Wall Street’s top investment experts, here are three reasons why now might be a good time for investors to jump into the Treasury bond market.

1. Treasury yields now in line with the highest dividends paid by S&P 500 firms

The yield on the 10-year Treasury is equivalent to the largest dividends paid by S&P 500 firms, according to Goldman Sachs strategists.

The gap between the dividend yield of the top 20% of S&P 500 dividend payers and the yield on 10-year US Treasuries has narrowed from a percentage point in May to zero this week, strategists said in a note on Friday.

As that spread has narrowed, investors are pulling money out of dividend stock funds in 2023. Withdrawals from U.S. equity dividend funds have been more than double the rate of the broader market so far this year, according to Goldman Sachs data.

The gap between high dividend yield stocks and the 10-year US Treasury yield has completely closed. goldman sachs global investment research

2. Bond yields probably won’t fall anytime soon

Treasury yields are likely to remain high, given the Fed’s commitment to keeping a lid on inflation. Central bankers have raised rates by 525 basis-points last year to ease higher prices, which has helped push Treasury yields higher.

BlackRock said in a note this week that it was overweight short-term Treasury bonds. Meanwhile, Vanguard strategists pointed to long-term US Treasuries as a competitive investment option, as they allow investors to lock in guaranteed yields, which will remain high as interest rates remain high.

“Bond yields are likely to be back near historic lows, and we expect them to remain high for a long time,” Vanguard said in a recent note. Remember that higher rates mean better long-term bond returns. “

“This does not mean that bonds will necessarily deliver outsized returns over the next three months, as there is still considerable uncertainty. It does mean that, with real yields at their highest level in 15 years, bonds offer more significant value today. can total returns in a portfolio,” the strategists later added.

3. The outlook for the stock is uncertain

With interest rates remaining high for a prolonged period, the outlook for stocks is not that optimistic. Higher borrowing costs led to a sharp decline in stocks in 2022, leading to the S&P 500 posting its worst performance since 2008. While stocks have outperformed in 2023, they have sold off recently amid bond market chaos, which could rear its head again. It depends on what the Fed does in response to economic conditions.

“We think the current macro backdrop is not conducive to broader equity exposure,” BlackRock strategists said this week. “Higher rates and stagnant growth have weighed on markets, but the decline in stocks suggests they are ready for the new macro regime.” Keeping pace with.”

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs strategists predict that dividend growth among S&P 500 companies is likely to slow next year. This is partly due to the slower than expected 1% growth in corporate earnings this year, as well as the lack of “dividend paying capacity” in the real estate and financial sectors.

The bank said, “Our economists expect the Fed will not make its first cut in the fed funds rate until the end of 2024. We believe it will take a more pronounced policy rate cut for investors to start buying dividend payers. Let’s wait until it happens.”

Other market forecasters have warned of more trouble ahead in equities, especially as higher bond yields pull investors away from the stock market. Some leading experts have warned that stocks are following a pattern very close to previous market declines, while the threat of a recession still looms over the US economy.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com