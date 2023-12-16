Here are 3 reasons why investors should consider selling Rolls-Royce shares

Image Source: Rolls-Royce PLC

I missed buying Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.) shares in early 2023. So unlike those who bought, I did not triple my money.

It’s really been one of these FTSE 100 Success stories of the year. And a remarkable rise for a company that not so long ago was facing such a bleak future.

I believe that when times are tough, quality shines through.

Time to sell?

I don’t pay much attention to what the market is doing at any one time. But I saw something that made me sit up and pay attention.

Rolls topped the sales chart on the investment platform in November after becoming one of the FTSE 100’s most traded stocks during 2023. aj bell,

It is often said that in the short term, investors rely heavily on emotions. This also includes what the headlines say, what other people are buying and selling, and how they feel about a stock.

But over the long term, stocks come back in line with company performance and fundamental valuation. Is this happening here, and are people starting to make profits?

Appraisal, Appraisal, Appraisal

Suspicious changes in emotion usually have no effect on my thoughts. But right now, it matches my second reason for selling.

This is the most important factor behind the decision to buy or sell. This is so big, it’s worth repeating. I’m talking about evaluation.

Since he took over, new CEO Tufan Erginbilgik has brought about a major change. He also has big ambitions for the future. And some bullish predictions have emerged from these.

The trouble is that these expectations have driven stock valuations very high. We are considering a future price-to-earnings (P/E) of 38 for 2023. And even by 2025, the forecast sees it drop to just 21.

Is it too much now? I don’t know, but it makes me think that even a small disappointment over the next year or so could send shares down again.

Other things to buy

Even with such a high valuation, I probably wouldn’t sell Rolls-Royce stock. At least, not until I’ve seen somewhere better for my money – my third reason.

This means that other stocks look cheap. Literally stocks that are begging me to buy them. And I think I see a lot.

There are individual risks with all of them, but I’m looking at barclays At a P/E of just five and with a 5.4% dividend yield. And strong forecasts too.

Then the investment firm is M&G With a hefty dividend yield of 9.4%. And much more that looks extremely cheap.

A mistake?

Let me point out my two biggest weaknesses here. First of all, I’ve always been bad at knowing when to sell. And I don’t have much skill in evaluating growth stocks. I have sold them more than once and then watched the prices go up.

So I could be wrong again about Rolls shares. Is it wrong not to buy them a year in advance? And if I bought then is it wrong to sell now?

But with so many great value stocks, Rolls-Royce is definitely off my ‘buy’ list.

The post Here Are 3 Reasons Why Investors Should Consider Selling Rolls-Royce Shares appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Alan Oscroft has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool UK recommends AJ Bell PLC and Rolls-Royce PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com