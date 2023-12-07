Here are 3 catalysts set to send stocks higher in 2024

Wall Street strategists say three catalysts are bound to lift stocks higher in 2024.

Forecasters are predicting the S&P 500 could hit a new high by the end of next year.

This is thanks to AI, Fed rate cuts and a possible soft-landing scenario for the economy.

Wall Street strategists are betting on stocks going higher in 2024. Forecasters say this is due to a trio of bullish factors coming to the market, which are set to push equity prices higher.

Despite the threat of recession and persistent inflation, optimism is growing among investors. Bank of America, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale have all predicted that the S&P 500 will set a new all-time record next year.

1. The Fed will likely cut interest rates

Markets are confident that the Federal Reserve is set to cut interest rates next year, a development that has historically given a big boost to stock prices.

And those bets on lower rates are looking pretty solid as 2023 rolls around.

Inflation is continuously declining and it has come down to 3.2% in October. The labor market also appears to be loosening, with the latest private payrolls report showing fewer job openings and fewer new jobs added. Markets are keenly watching Friday’s non-farm payrolls report and next Tuesday’s November inflation reading for further signals.

According to ING Economics, the Fed could cut interest rates six times next year as prices continue to fall. James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, estimated this was equivalent to about 150 basis-points of rate cuts.

UBS strategists predict the pace of rate cuts next year will be even faster, with the Fed cutting rates by 275 basis points as it shifts into “full-adjustment” mode.

2. American economy will remain strong

By raising interest rates as high as they have, the Fed has given itself the ammunition it needs to stimulate the economy whenever the economy starts to slow, but it doesn’t need to do much because The economy looks resilient in 2024.

The outlook for bearishness on Wall Street has increased, with Goldman Sachs cutting its bearish outlook to just 15%.

BMO estimated that the probability of a recession was less than 40%, while the probability of a soft-landing was 60%.

“Although our expectation of two or three Fed rate cuts in 2024 is less optimistic than the market’s current assessment, the direction remains bullish as long as the soft-landing persists,” BMO chief economist Yung-Yu Ma said in a note. “It matters more than speed.” Wednesday.

Ned Davis Research believes the economy is even more likely to slow without hitting a recession, estimating there is a 70% chance of a soft landing.

“The soft landing should allow the cyclical bull market to continue. Our year-end S&P 500 target is 4900, which is about 7% above current levels,” NDR said.

3. AI will increase productivity

Wall Street’s hype for Artificial Intelligence will finally pay off as generic AI technology will power productivity in the economy. BMO’s Ma said this is bound to drive the stock higher throughout 2024.

“The most notable upside risk to the economy and equity markets is that the spread of artificial intelligence is likely to lead to faster productivity growth in 2024 and beyond,” Ma said. “Flexibility, adaptability and innovation are the hallmarks of the economy in 2023, and we see these factors taking us further into 2024.”

Goldman Sachs has predicted that Artificial Intelligence could increase productivity over the next 10 years, projecting a 1.5% increase in US GDP over that time frame. Strategists in September predicted that the stock market would be a major beneficiary and that AI-led productivity could see increases of up to 14%.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com