Shohini Ghosh is a quantum physicist and Professor of Physics and Computer Science at Wilfrid Laurier University, Canada. She is the Director of the Laurier Center for Women in Science (WINS) and the NSERC Chair for Women in Science and Engineering. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including a TED Senior Fellowship and selection into the College of the Royal Society of Canada.

Below, Shohini shares 5 key insights from her new book, Her place, her time: how pioneering women scientists decoded the hidden universe, Listen to the audio version read by Shohini herself in the Next Big Idea app.

1. The story of physics and astronomy is incomplete.

There’s an even more thrilling secret history that most of us were never taught. For example, you’ve probably heard of Einstein, Newton, and Galileo, but can you name the woman whose work led to the discovery of the Big Bang, the woman who overturned one of the most fundamental laws of physics? Granted, the woman who investigated comets, or the woman who was nominated 48 times for the Nobel Prize? Women like Henrietta Leavitt, Wu Chien-shiung, and Lise Meitner made groundbreaking discoveries that changed physics and astronomy.

In fact, women have contributed to every major discovery ever made in physics and astronomy. How do we measure distance from stars? Can we photograph subatomic particles? If dark matter is invisible, how can we detect it? How do we know that the Big Bang happened? What is the universe made of? Women answered all these questions and many more. Their fascinating scientific discoveries and inspiring personal stories provide many lessons. It’s time to rewrite our history books to tell the whole story.

2. The secret history of physics and astronomy is a global story.

Scientists from every continent have made important discoveries that have changed our understanding of the universe. In my own student days, my physics textbooks were full of the names of European men—Newton and Schrödinger, and Einstein. I never found any women’s names there, let alone women in India, where I grew up. I never got to read about Bibha Chaudhary, the brilliant Bengali woman working in British India who was involved in the discovery of two fundamental subatomic particles. I also never knew about Elisa Frota Pessoa who co-founded Brazil’s leading physics institute and made fundamental discoveries in particle physics. I’m so glad I can now share her stories and the stories of other women around the world.

“Curiosity is a fundamental human virtue.”

Of course, if you think about it, it’s not at all surprising that people of all nationalities and backgrounds have discovered the mysteries of the universe. Curiosity is a basic human quality. What is surprising, however, is that much of that global story of discovery has been ignored or discarded. More than ever, we cannot afford to do so as we face global challenges in today’s connected world. Global participation in scientific discovery is important.

3. The influence of women scientists went far beyond the discoveries in physics and astronomy.

He was an activist, a leader, a rule breaker and a policy maker. For example, Margaret Burbidge led the American Astronomical Society to create the Committee for the Status of Women in Astronomy. Wu Chien-Shiung became the first female president of the American Physical Society and was instrumental in the creation of the US Office of Science and Technology Policy. Turkish physicist Dilhan Ariert helped transform physics education in Turkey, was involved in the construction of a national telescope there, and, in his will, left all his wealth for the education of Turkish girls. Women scientists around the world played a huge role in the movement that led to a ban on nuclear weapons testing. Being a woman in physics and astronomy requires skill, courage and determination, and that’s why she made a lasting impact on both science and society.

4. Let’s fix the system, not the women.

The stories of these women are full of wonder and inspiration of scientific discovery, but also of the challenges and prejudices they faced as women were seen as encroaching on men’s territory.

For example, Harriet Brooks, Canada’s first female nuclear physicist and discoverer of the element radon among other accomplishments, left physics after marriage, like many women of her time and today. Williamina Fleming, who helped create the Harvard Star Classification System and cataloged thousands of stars, was never officially granted the title of Astronomer at Harvard and was paid less than the men she worked with throughout her career. Worked in career. Lise Meitner, Wu Chien Shiung and Margaret Burbidge were all ignored by the Nobel Prize committee, while others with whom they worked were rewarded.

“They succeeded against all odds but they should not have faced such odds.”

Their stories collectively highlight patterns of persistent barriers to women in science that still exist today. They succeeded despite all odds but they should not have faced such odds. Yet, instead of addressing these biases and systemic barriers, we still focus on mentorship programs, science camps for girls, work-life balance workshops for women, or professional development programs – all aimed in some way at To heal women or teach them to deal with inequality. System. This is absolutely bad science. Let’s do better.

5. As we reach for the stars, the past can help us build a better future.

There are lessons to be learned from past mistakes in humanity’s quest to explore the universe. For example, all the footprints ever made on the Moon have been made by men. Yet that historic achievement bears the fingerprints of women. Navajo women working as cheap labor in a Shiprock factory helped create the computer chips that took humans to the moon. Cherokee engineer Margaret Ross played a key role in designing the rocket that launched the American space program. Thousands of women contributed to the Apollo lunar program. But even today, space remains largely the domain of powerful white people, seen as the final frontier to be conquered. A gathering of indigenous scholars discussing space travel once remarked that we should “pity the Indians and the buffalo of outer space.” Let us heed the warning.

