Hepsor AS Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report for the Fourth Quarter and 12 Months to 2023

Hepsor’s consolidated revenues for 2023 were 41.1 million euros, with a net profit of 3.5 million euros (including a share of 1.2 million euros attributable to the owners of the parent company). Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 5.1 million euros, and net loss was 1.3 million euros (including the share of the loss of 1.1 million euros attributable to the owners of the parent company).

Group management revised down its forecasts for financial years 2023 and 2024 in the third quarter of 2023. Consolidated sales revenues for 2023 exceeded forecast by €0.3 million, while consolidated profit fell by €0.8 million compared to forecast. The parent company’s share of consolidated profit is €0.3 million lower than expected. The actual results were mainly affected by the delay in revenues from development projects, which were expected to be received in the fourth quarter of 2023 but shifted to the first half of 2024. Additionally, larger than expected foreign exchange losses (due to) the weakening of the Canadian dollar against the euro impacted 2023 results compared to forecast.

The extraordinary negative impact on the Group’s net profit for 2023 was due to an accounting loss resulting from the revaluation of the Office 113 commercial building. This reevaluation was prompted by a temporary increase in vacancy rates due to the bankruptcy of a clinic previously occupying the premises, which led to the termination of the lease agreement by the landlord.

Completed Development Projects – During 2023, a total of 274 new homes will be handed over to customers from the Pavellja Courtyard Homes and Lillekula Homes projects in Tallinn, as well as from the Kuldigas Park, Maruppes Darz and Strelniku 4B projects (the number of actual possession contracts). Riga. By the end of the year, all the homes in the Kuldigas Park project were sold.

In the commercial real estate segment, we sold the Ulbrocks 30 property along with the Stokoffice 30 office building in Riga developed by Hepsor and properties on Tooma Street in Tallin in the second quarter. Additionally, by the end of the second quarter, the environmentally friendly Grüne Mäja in Tallin was completed, with the final spaces handed over to tenants by the end of the period. By the end of 2023, the office building is 100% covered by lease agreements. Regarding sister company Bureau 113, Hepsor had to unilaterally terminate the lease in early September due to a breach of the lease agreement by a tenant, resulting in the loss of availability of approximately 3,500 m2 of commercial space. In terms of Bureau 113, we have focused on negotiations with new tenants. There is also a legal dispute going on with the former tenant.

Development Projects Under Construction and Available for Sale – In 2023, Hepsor has four residential development projects with a total of 329 apartments under construction – Ojakalda Homes (101 apartments) and Manufakturi 7 (150 apartments and 453 m2 commercial space) in Tallin and Nameja Residences (38 apartments) and Annenhof Majus in Riga. 40 apartments in). Completion of these projects is scheduled for 2024, and the majority of revenues will also be recognized in 2024. However, as of December 31, 2023, contracts have been signed under the law of obligations and written reservations for a total of 135 apartments (41%) in these four projects.

New projects in Tallin and Riga – In August 2023, Hepsor acquired new properties in Latvia by purchasing 50% of the shares of SIA “Riga Properties 4”. The goal is to gradually develop 40,000 square meters of commercial space on properties located in the Dralini area near Riga. The properties are located in an attractive area where an Ikea store and SAGA shopping center are already located.

Hepsor AS’s 50% subsidiary, Hepsor VT49 OÜ, acquired two properties in Rae Parish, Harju County in November 2023. The properties purchased have detailed planning permission, allowing the construction of a commercial building with 4,500 square meters of leasable space.

Hepsor in Canada – Following the beginning of Russia’s military incursion into Ukraine, Hepsor began the development of its Canadian business line in the spring of 2022, with the aim of finding new growth opportunities and mitigating geopolitical risks associated with existing domestic markets. Within two years, the support network needed to start a business has been established in Canada, ranging from legal and financial advisors to banks, market analysis firms and brokerage companies.

By the end of the third quarter of 2023, two investments have been made in collaboration with Canadian partners. In June 2023, a property was acquired at the addresses of 3406-3434 Weston Road, and in September 2023, three adjacent properties suitable for residential development were purchased at the addresses of 164 – 168 Isabella Street in Downtown Toronto. The purpose of purchasing assets is to increase their value. Weston Limited Partnership and Elysium Isabella Limited Partnership have been formed to develop these properties. In both projects, the land appraisal phase is expected to take 2-2.5 years, after which Weston Limited Partnership and Elysium Isabella Limited Partnership will decide whether to realize the building rights acquired through the sale of the properties or proceed with the construction phase. Yes or No.

Conclusion and Outlook to 2024

Despite the continued challenging economic environment and high prevailing interest rates, the Group remained profitable in 2023. Although overall market activity was somewhat lower in both Tallin and Riga, several of Hepsor’s development projects saw impressive sales figures in 2023.

We are also pleased that despite global geopolitical and economic headwinds, the Hepsor team has performed admirably in a time of greater complexity across all our domestic markets, while maintaining the strength and stability of our company’s fundamentals. Looking ahead, we aim for greater contribution from the Canadian business line launched in 2023.

In 2024, we plan to begin construction and sales of at least three new projects. We will launch two new projects in Latvia. These include the Ulbrocks 34 commercial building, which offers approximately 9,000 square meters of leasable space, and the Zala Jugla project which consists of 105 new homes. In Tallin, within the Manufakturi Quarter, we envision the next phase of growth and sales in Manufakturi 5. We will transform the main building of the former Baltic Cotton Spinning and Weaving Factory into an energy-efficient Class A building with unique high-ceilinged homes. and commercial space with geothermal heating and cooling. Sales of this project will start in the first quarter of 2024 itself.

At Hepsor, we remain moderately optimistic and view real estate as a long-term endeavor. Our goal is to launch and develop projects across market cycles while carefully analyzing risks and opportunities.

Please see Hepsor AS’s consolidated unaudited interim report for the fourth quarter of 2023: https://hepsor.ee/en/for-investors/stock/reports-2/

consolidated statement of financial position

in thousands of euros 31-dec-23 31-dec-22 Property current assets Cash and cash equivalents 7,604 3,754 trade and other receivables 1,544 1,731 current debt receivable 311 0 List 77,439 69,760 total current assets 86,898 75,245 non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 162 232 Intangible assets 4 7 financial investment 1,992 2 investment in associates 0 1,086 non-current debt receivable 1,729 1,766 Other non-current receivables 203 30 Total non-current assets 4,090 3,123 Total assets 90,988 78,368 liabilities and equity current liabilities loans and borrowings 40,600 22,565 current lease liabilities 40 46 prepayment from customers 2,620 3,054 trade and other payables 7,188 4,007 total current liabilities 50,448 29,672 non current liabilities loans and borrowings 16,305 26,015 non-current lease liabilities 29 68 Other non-current liabilities 2,058 2,290 Total Non-Current Liabilities 18,392 28,373 total liabilities 68,840 58,045 equity share capital 3,855 3,855 share premium 8,917 8,917 reserve capital 385 0 retained earnings 8,991 7,551 total equity 22,148 20,323 Total equity attributable to owners of combined parent 20,980 19,866 incorporated uncontrolled interest 1,168 457 total liabilities and equity 90,988 78,368

Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

in thousands of euros 12m 2023 12m 2022 Q4 2023 Q4 2022 adjusted Income 41,135 12,870 5,087 7,248 Cost of Sales (-) -34,067 -11,096 -4,843 -5,996 Gross profit 7,068 1,774 244 1,252 marketing expenses (-) -576 -446 -177 -167 Administrative Expenses (-) -1,467 -1,095 -357 -331 Other operating income 166 70 54 23 Other operating expenses (-) -152 -68 -36 -23 Operating profit (-loss) for the year. 5,039 235 -272 754 financial income 1,174 1,889 45 1,040 Financial expenses (-) -2,746 -787 -1,084 -333 profit before tax 3,467 -1,337 -1,311 1,461 Current Income Tax (-) 0 -6 0 -1 deferred income tax 0 0 0 0 net profit for the year 3,467 1,331 -1,311 1,460 Responsible to parents 1,172 1,396 -1,100 1,537 non-controlling interest 2,295 -65 -211 -77 Other comprehensive income (-loss) Changes related to change of ownership 286 -26 36 -161 Changes in the value of derivatives embedded with minority shareholders -2,053 10 104 -8 Other comprehensive income (-loss) for the period. -1,767 -16 140 -169 Responsible to parents -58 -434 -70 -200 non-controlling interest -1,709 418 210 31 Comprehensive income (-loss) for the period. 1,700 1,315 -1,171 1,291 Responsible to parents 1,114 962 -1,170 1,337 non-controlling interest 586 353 -1 -46 earnings per share Basic (euro per share) 0.30 0.36 -0.29 0.40 Diluted (euro per share) 0.30 0.36 -0.29 0.40

henry lax

members of the management board

Phone: +372 5693 9114

E-mail: [email protected]

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate developers in Estonia and Latvia. Over the last twelve years Hepsor has developed over 1,600 homes and 36,000 square meters of commercial space. Hepsor was the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions, making the buildings we build more energy-efficient and thus more sustainable. Environment friendly. The company’s portfolio comprises 25 development projects with a total salable space of 171,800 square metres.

