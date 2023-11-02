Henderson Land, Alibaba drive best market rally in a week as Hong Kong holds on to key rates after Fed’s ‘dovish pivot’

Hong Kong shares rose after the Federal Reserve signaled a “definite pivot” in its policy stance after keeping its key rate unchanged overnight, fueling speculation that the tightening cycle was coming to an end. The city’s biggest developers came together after top commercial banks also kept their key rates steady.

The Hang Seng index closed 0.8 percent higher at 17,230.59 on Thursday, its biggest rise in nearly a week, after gaining 2.1 percent. The tech index rose 1.6 percent, while the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.5 percent.

Alibaba Group rose 1.1 percent to HK$80.50 and rival e-commerce platform operator JD.com rose 0.7 percent to HK$99.40, while Tencent rose 0.6 percent to HK$288.60. Henderson Land led home builders, rising 4.6 percent to HK$21.50, while Sun Hung Kai Properties climbed 2.1 percent to HK$82.80.

Bank of China (Hong Kong) rose 0.7 percent to HK$21, Hang Seng Bank rose 1.4 percent to trade at HK$90.60, while China Construction Bank was 0.4 percent stronger at HK$4.49. HSBC erased previous losses and ended 0.2 percent higher at HK$57.

“A near-term relief rally is likely, particularly driven by tech [and other] Those areas of the market are more highly correlated with movements in US bond yields, said Chetan Seth, Asia equity strategist at Nomura. “We don’t think this will be a breakout rally.”

The Hang Seng index has fallen nearly 13 percent this year, making it the worst performer among major global stock indices, according to Bloomberg data. Concerns about higher rates have clouded the outlook for property developers, while excessive lending has stoked the crisis.

Hong Kong keeps base rate steady at 5.75% to boost businesses

The Fed left the overnight key rate unchanged at a 22-year high of 5.25 to 5.5 percent as slowing inflation and higher Treasury yields effectively tightened financial conditions. In lockstep, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority maintained its base rate at 5.75 percent, a 16-year high.

“We expect the Fed to remain on hold next year,” said Ray Sharma-Ong, investment director of multi-asset solutions at UK-based money manager ABRDN. This will reduce market volatility arising from policy uncertainty and enable equity markets to better price assets based on corporate fundamentals, he said.

09:07

CEO Eddie Yu says HKMA will celebrate 30th anniversary with global financial giants summit

CEO Eddie Yu says HKMA will celebrate 30th anniversary with global financial giants summit

The Fed has raised rates 11 times since the “policy lift-off” in March 2022, the most aggressive tightening in four decades to tame inflation. Although officials did not discuss future increases, they said they would proceed with caution as financial conditions have become “significantly tight” in recent months.

Meanwhile, the stock pared gains as consumer stocks fell amid new concerns about weak spending. Yum China fell 1.7 percent to HK$350 after weak third-quarter earnings. Food delivery platform Meituan fell 0.9 percent to HK$108 and hotpot restaurant chain Haidilao fell 1.2 percent to HK$16.86.

Two stocks made their debut on Thursday. Guoquan Food Shanghai closed flat at HK$5.98 on its first day of trading in Hong Kong, while Hangzhou Reformer Holding rose 108 percent to 16 yuan in Beijing.

Other major Asian markets remained bullish. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9 percent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 1.1 percent, while South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.8 percent.

Source: amp.scmp.com