Helping enterprises generate new revenue streams with Web3; Interview with Alan Way, Founder of Aventus

Aventus is here to revolutionize enterprise operations and pave the way for incredible growth opportunities. With cutting-edge blockchain technology, enterprises can now harness the power of Web3, generate new revenue streams, optimize operational efficiencies like never before, and future-proof their businesses for unprecedented success . Join us in this interview with TechBullion as we explore how Aventus is empowering enterprises more than ever on their path to success in this blockchain era.

How does Aventus demonstrate the practical, real-world value of blockchain solutions beyond the speculative nature of crypto markets?

Many people associate blockchain with crypto – however, this is only one use case of the technology, and is incredibly controversial and high-risk. At Aventus, we focus on more enterprise-friendly use cases. For example, a fragmented and inefficient digital landscape in the energy sector prevents scaling in an environment with evolving objectives, a growing number of stakeholders, and an increasingly diverse resource mix. Aventus has enabled Energy Web, a global nonprofit that uses the open-source web to help companies navigate the energy transition, to create blockchain solutions with increased scalability, speed, interoperability, and security. Energy Web customers including Shell, EDF, Eon and Volkswagen have directly benefited from this solution.

Another example is the work we have done with Vodafone and Heathrow Airport in asset tracking. Container management in aviation is still mostly done with manual input. The aviation industry loses $400 million annually due to misplaced incentives and improper management. Aventus provides an automated end-to-end platform using cutting-edge blockchain technology and leveraging blockchain-enabled Vodafone SIM cards to significantly improve operational efficiency globally and improve the security and reliability of the supply chain.

With a leadership team that includes industry veterans and Forbes 30 Under 30 winners, what strategic benefits does Aventus offer to organizations looking to move into the Web3 space?

While most people are placing blockchain at the forefront of their strategies, it will serve businesses better as a technology fading into the background. Aventus takes a two-pronged approach, focusing equally on strategy and implementation to allow enterprises to realize the full potential of blockchain. With over 10 years of experience in developing Web3 projects, as well as veterans from all our core sectors, from telecommunications to entertainment, our team of experts offers each client an exclusive approach, from thoughtful All steps from scaling up to scaling are covered:

product market fit validation

Seamless integration of Web2 and Web3 strategies

tokenomics

leave strategy

community management

Our experienced technology and product team works to provide all the infrastructure needed to realize this strategy, assemble a white label, customized solution and maintain it in line with enterprise SLAs.

Can you elaborate on how Aventus’ suite of modular, composable and interoperable Blockspace products can be tailored to suit the specific risk profiles and investment goals of family offices?

We have focused on driving adoption of our product suite in areas that are not as heavily regulated like the financial markets and there are no use cases in this area at this time. However, as we expand our offerings, as Larry Fink said, “Tokenization will be the next generation for marketplaces”. Tokenization of assets can provide operational efficiencies such as much greater liquidity and faster clearing of transactions.

Especially for family offices, given that all our products are enterprise-grade, with a key focus on security and future interoperability:

Better security and fraud prevention:

Aventus’ technology provides advanced security features that are beneficial for family offices that manage significant wealth. The decentralized nature of blockchain creates a tamper-proof ledger of transactions, which is essential to prevent unauthorized access and financial fraud. Every transaction on the blockchain is encrypted and linked to previous transactions, creating a chain that is incredibly difficult to alter. This ensures that family offices can maintain a secure and immutable record of asset ownership and transfer, reducing the risk of fraud and cyber-attacks.

Streamlined and Cost Effective Operations:

By using smart contracts on the blockchain, family offices can automate many of their traditional processes, including compliance checks, payments and settlements. Smart contracts are self-executing contracts in which the terms of the contract are written directly into lines of code. When predetermined conditions are met, they automatically apply and execute the terms of the contract, without the need for intermediaries. This automation can significantly reduce administrative costs and time spent on manual processes. Additionally, with the inherent transparency of the Aventus blockchain, there is less need for coordination between parties, further streamlining operations and reducing costs.

Increased Liquidity and Diversification:

Aventus technology enables tokenization of assets, a process where a digital token represents a real-world asset on the blockchain. This can include anything from real estate to art to shares in private companies. Tokenization could potentially increase the liquidity of these typically illiquid assets, allowing them to be more easily divested and traded in secondary markets. For family offices, this means greater flexibility in managing their investment portfolios. They can more easily adjust their holdings in response to market changes or strategic shifts in their investment approach. Additionally, through our blockchain platform, family offices can gain access to a broader range of alternative investments, allowing for better diversification and potentially higher returns.

Aventus has strategically integrated over $30 million in Web3 tech IP. How does this consolidation provide Aventus a competitive edge in the blockchain services market?

The integration of a wide range of technical IP gives us an extremely broad base from which to build solutions for our customers. From NFT tooling to ticketing IPs to a range of foundational blockchain network IPs, this diversity ensures that we can provide each client with a tailored solution tailored to their needs, resources and goals, rather than taking a ‘cookie-cutter’ approach. Are.

Can you discuss how Aventus’s technology has enabled new revenue streams for clients, particularly through its work in loyalty programs and NFT ticketing?

Our products and technology have enabled a wide range of benefits for different customers depending on their requirements. Broadly speaking, these benefits include:

Tokenization of Loyalty Points: For some customers, we have helped create a digital token for loyalty points and convert them into a form of cryptocurrency. This tokenization can add value by making points easily tradable or exchangeable for other currencies or assets, possibly even on public markets.

Enhanced Data Security and Transparency: With our secure blockchain technology, transactions are secure and transparent, which can reduce fraud and improve trust in the loyalty program. This security can attract more partners into the program, thus generating more revenue streams from partner collaboration.

Low transaction costs: By automating transaction verification through smart contracts, our technology reduces the costs associated with manual processing and verification. These cost savings can be redirected into new revenue opportunities.

Interoperability between programs: We can facilitate interoperability of loyalty points between different programs and vendors. This creates opportunities for cross-promotion and the development of new partnerships and ecosystems where consumers can spend their loyalty points.

Micro Redemptions and Payments: Blockchain allows micro transactions, which can enable customers to redeem points in smaller increments. This flexibility can increase engagement and spending, opening up new sources of revenue.

Decentralized Market: We have created several decentralized marketplaces where users can buy, sell or exchange loyalty points or rewards. This opens up new revenue models like transaction fees or premium marketplace features.

Smart Contracts for Automated Rewards: Smart contracts can trigger automated rewards based on customer behavior, reducing administrative costs and enabling dynamic reward structures that can adapt to market conditions or inventory levels, potentially generating new revenue. Can open the model.

Customer Insights and Analytics: Data on the blockchain is immutable and highly traceable, allowing businesses to gain better insights into customer behavior and preferences. This data can be monetized by helping companies optimize marketing efforts or develop new products.

Increased Customer Engagement: By providing a more secure and flexible loyalty program, customers are more likely to engage. This increased engagement can be monetized through partnerships, targeted advertising, and upselling opportunities.

Partial Ownership: Blockchain can facilitate fractional ownership of products or services, allowing customers to use loyalty points to own a fraction of a high-value asset. This may open up new investment opportunities under the loyalty program.

To bring these benefits to life, consider our client CashbackAPP: a loyalty operator that integrates 27 financial services organizations (e.g. Visa) that processes POS transactions for 90% of merchants globally and over 100k. Active in 11 countries with over 200 live locations and over 12M customers. ,

CashbackAPP ​​approached Aventus with two main challenges:

User Experience: Traditional banking does not allow the speed and cheap settlement of micro transactions that blockchain can provide. Debt Obligations: CashbackAPP ​​has debt obligations to its users, and for this it must invoice businesses. Some businesses go out of business and default, and others suffer cash flow delays and other inefficiencies.

Aventus advised on the token methodology and provided all the blockspace and tooling needed for VOW: an innovative two-token model through the Aventus Network. The solution delivers more efficient loyalty schemes, restructures the way loyalty points are handled on the balance sheet and improves user experience through instant payments without any fees. Using VOW, CashbackAPP ​​has seen an 80% reduction in balance sheet debt and a 25% increase in net margin.

Bonus Question: Many companies are struggling to reach the IPO stage. Does Aventus feel they are better positioned based on experienced management and the money raised?

The blockchain field is rapidly evolving, with regulations evolving along with the industry. While many companies founded in our own time have found themselves on the wrong side of regulation, we have always taken an extremely rigorous approach with a fundamental belief in fundamental principles rather than exaggeration. This means that while others were riding the wave of excitement and hype in this area, we made a significant investment in terms of time, expertise and money to ensure that our technology IP was broad, strong and objective with a long-term perspective. Suitable for. Adding value to businesses with this new technology.

Additionally, we work primarily with enterprises, who typically have large R&D budgets for innovative activities like blockchain projects, and see returns on their investments on a time scale of years rather than months. . This means that our customer sales cycles have been largely unaffected by recent events.

Aventus has survived three ‘Crypto Winters’ and ultimately, tough times will decimate projects with poor fundamentals that were relying on hype among the media and an inflated market to propel them forward – those of us. Making more room for those who are sure to have strong foundations to rely on.

