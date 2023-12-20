Hello!Papa Completes Series A+ Fundraising Led By L Catterton

China’s booming personal care market for children poised for further growth

As it continues to grow due to secular headwinds

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hi!Papa, a fast-growing personal care company focusing on children ages 3 to 12 in China, today announced it has completed a Series A+ fundraising. It is done by L. Catterton, a leading global consumer-focused investment firm. The transaction further positions Hi!Papa in the country’s rapidly growing children’s personal care market.

Driven by secular headwinds such as the increasing application of personal care habits to their children by young mothers, the market has been growing at approximately 12% annually over the past four years and is expected to reach RMB 52 billion in 2026. It is expanding at the rate of about 38%. Over the same period year-on-year, the mass segment in which Hi!Papa operates is driving most of this growth. As the market evolves, consumers are also increasingly buying domestic brands rather than international brands, with local players getting a larger share of the pie, just as the industry is doing in other geographies such as Japan, South Korea and the US. Has matured. ,

With a customer-focused iterative research and development process, Hi!Papa has created a portfolio of highly acclaimed products including sunscreens, as well as face cleansers and creams. The company progressively develops these based on information and feedback gathered from a group of approximately 200,000 consumers before the official launch. Attesting to the quality of its products, customers place brands ahead of others when evaluating them based on key purchasing considerations such as ingredient safety, product efficacy and texture.

With omnipresent presence and well-targeted marketing campaigns, Hi!Papa’s portfolio of great products has enabled it to grow rapidly. Its products have best-in-class conversion and repurchase rates, and its customers are enthusiastic advocates of the brand. Accordingly, its products are consistently top sellers on online platforms such as Douyin and Tmall, and are also gaining popularity offline across the country. Attesting to the strong fundamentals underpinning growing demand for its products across macroeconomic cycles, both its revenue and profit have not only grown multi-fold over the last few years, but also doubled in the last 12 months Is.

“Hi!Papa is committed to providing schoolchildren in China with safe, gentle and effective skin care solutions that meet their unique needs,” commented Jiangsheng Xueyu, Founder and CEO of Hi!Papa. “There are many water-focused skin care products for infants and young children, as well as several anti-acne products targeting teens, but almost none specifically formulated for children ages 3 to 12. We have made significant progress since our founding only four years ago and are excited about the road ahead as we look to continue building our brand, expanding our product suite and growing our distribution network. “Taking advantage of Catterton’s operational capabilities.”

Scott Chen, managing partner at L Catterton’s RMB Fund, said, “Having made over 30 investments in the global personal care sector, we have seen demand for products that specifically address the skin care needs of children, “As they mature, other markets will also grow.” And don’t be surprised that this arc is now spreading in China also. hello! Papa has similarly identified this market opportunity and systematically developed products that resonated with their target consumers, helping them not only capture white space but also create strong brand equity. Hui and win long-term customer loyalty. Its many accomplishments since its founding have been remarkable and we believe it is poised for further success.”

L Catterton has extensive experience in building personal care and baby-focused brands around the world. Current and past investments in these areas include Elemis, ETVOS, Function of Beauty, The Honest Company, Irene Forte Skincare, Oddity (parent company of Il Makiage), TULA, Hanna Andersen, Plum Organics and Xarby Naturals.

About L Catterton

L Catterton is a market-leading consumer-focused investment firm, managing approximately $34 billion of equity capital across three multi-product platforms: private equity, credit and real estate. Leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence and an extensive network of strategic relationships, L Catterton’s team of over 200 investment and operating professionals across 17 offices partner with management teams to drive differentiated value creation across their portfolios . Established in 1989, the firm has made approximately 275 investments in some of the world’s most prestigious consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit www.lcatterton.com.

Hello! About Papa

Hello!Papa is a personal care company founded in China in 2019, focused on meeting the skin care needs of school children in the country. Committed to providing safe, gentle and effective personal care solutions to these children, it develops its products through an iterative process that involves not only its own in-house team of researchers, but also partner universities and laboratories , which take into account consumers’ input and feedback. , The company’s portfolio of highly acclaimed products, which have won numerous industry awards, includes its flagship sunscreens, hydrating mists, as well as face cleansers, lotions, creams, balms and masks. For more information about Hai!Papa, please visit www.haiguibaba.com.

