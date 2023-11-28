HelloFresh announces return of 'Elf'-themed spaghetti meal kits, limited-edition recipes ahead of Christmas

The fan-favorite “Elf” holiday movie is showing up in homes across the country this Christmas season in more ways than one.

HelloFresh announced the return of its Buddy the Elf Spaghetti Meal Kits — and is offering a limited-edition set of “Elf”-themed dishes.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Buddy’s visit to New York, HelloFresh is bringing back the beloved Spaghetti Meal Kit for fans of the Christmas character.

Pottery Barn Launches ‘Elf’ Collection Inspired by the Holiday Movie: See the Buddy the Elf-Themed Products

The meal kit, which sold out in minutes last year, includes all the ingredients to make Buddy’s famous Spaghetti — with maple syrup, chocolate, marshmallows and more.

The kit also includes two festive aprons, two-portion plates with designations of the four main “Elf” food groups, and a resealable plastic storage bag to ensure meals are ready for lunch on the go. Can be packed for.

“Elf” Spaghetti Meal Kit includes chocolate, candy, marshmallows and maple syrup. (HelloFresh/Fox News)

The Festive Meal Kit will be available for purchase starting Monday, December 4 at 12:25pm EST on HelloFresh and will be priced at $29.99.

Krispy Kreme Celebrates ‘Elf’ 20th Anniversary With Movie-Inspired Holiday Donuts: See the Festive Recipes

According to HelloFresh, due to last year’s successful launch, a limited number of kits will be available for purchase each day from December 4 to December 8, with each day’s offering being on a first-come, first-served basis.

The “Elf” Spaghetti Meal Kit also comes with two pre-portioned plates and a festive apron for meal prep time. (HelloFresh/Fox News)

Additionally, HelloFresh announced the debut of its “Elf”-themed dishes inspired by some popular scenes from the 2003 film.

HelloFresh customers can choose from three recipes from December 2 through December 15: Gimbels Santa Cheeseburgers, World’s Best Cup of Coffee (Cake) Brunch and Buddy the Elf’s Snowball Cake Truffles.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

Cheeseburger options will include a classic beef and cheeseburger with garlic mayo, balsamic caramelized onions and cheesy mashed potatoes.

According to the company, the brunch spread will include candied bacon, apples and oranges and pecan streusel-topped maple brown sugar muffins served in coffee mugs.

HelloFresh announces limited edition recipes for the holidays that resemble popular scenes from the movie “Elf.” (HelloFresh/Fox News)

Although there’s no actual snowball fight in Central Park, HelloFresh is offering spiced cake truffle snowballs covered in sweet cream frosting, coconut and powdered sugar to represent the iconic movie scene.

Click here to read more on Fox Business

HelloFresh brand vice president and creative Kirsten Walpert said in a media statement that the company is “thrilled to bring back the iconic candy-topped, syrupy dish with a few special additions.”

He also added, “Through this partnership, we are able to bring the wonder and joy that has become synonymous with the movie ‘Elf’ into our customers’ kitchens, giving them truly memorable cooking experiences and new holidays.” “Helps in creating traditions.”

For more lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle ,

Source: www.bing.com