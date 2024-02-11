‘Helldiverse 2’ reinforces the way Sony releases PlayStation games

hell diver 2 Sony

Updates: Because I’m very smart with a good memory, I learned that Herman Hulst said essentially everything I said here in 2022, that Sony will release most live service games immediately on PC, while single-player At least the game will be paused. One year.

Just a few weeks ago, Helldivers 2 is the latest surprise hit in the gaming sphere, well, since Palworld, but it’s still pretty impressive. The PlayStation-published co-op shooter has done very well on Steam, releasing at the same time as the PS5 version, something Sony has never done before.

Sony has actually moved even further into PC over time, bringing its biggest games to the platform post-launch. But even with a “minor” franchise like Helldivers, day-of-launch has allowed its 155,000 concurrent peak to more than double God of War’s 73,000 peak. And I’m sure it would have been even higher today if it wasn’t Super Bowl Sunday. I mean, it could still happen.

This was clearly an experiment. Sony has been working on more and more closely tied PC releases for quite some time now, and this was one game they thought they could totally pull the trigger on. What else? it worked. And now I think this is going to reshape the way Sony releases games going forward. From here the division should take place:

Large, traditional PlayStation exclusive single-player games will continue to be released only on PS5 at launch. Then, after some time, those games will be released on PC. The gap is going to reduce. God of War had a gap of about 3.5 years, but I’d be surprised if it wasn’t less than 1-2 years.

However, given what we’re seeing here with Helldivers, I can’t see Sony releasing any of its planned Live Service games exclusively on PlayStation. We already know this won’t be true for something like Bungie Marathon, in which all Bungie games have been promised to remain multiplatform, despite Sony’s ownership.

But I also believe that it will eventually come into force Anything It is now a live service multiplayer title. I would argue that first, you need the number of players to reach the critical level you want to see stability for these games. And with a live service, you have less to worry about selling box copies because you’re adding players to the “ecosystem” with the Battle Pass and cosmetic purchases. This is a long term fishing game.

I think this will also happen with IPs more closely associated with PlayStation, such as the upcoming Horizon Zero Dawn live multiplayer game. And if The Last of Us Factions had not been cancelled, it would have been wise to release it on Steam day and date as well.

It doesn’t seem like Sony is ever going to completely pull the trigger on the Microsoft-style move to PC day-in and day-out for the whole exclusive philosophy, or put everything on PS Plus on day one. They have said they won’t do it and the budget for these games probably won’t support it. but sony Is They are nervous that their access is limited to only the PlayStation box, and I believe they will start to rely more on PC as we are seeing here from Helldivers 2, and they will be able to access their traditional games. Will also be a little more flexible with. Well.

