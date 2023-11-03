Helios Technologies (HLIO) Misses Estimates for Q3 Earnings and Revenue

Helios Technologies (HLIO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share. This compares with earnings of $0.90 per share a year ago. These figures have been adjusted for non-recurring items.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -39.73%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds would post earnings of $0.82 per share when it actually produced earnings of $0.81, delivering a surprise of -1.22%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates only once.

Helios Technologies, which belongs to the Zacks Manufacturing – General Industrial industry, posted revenues of $201.4 million for the quarter ending September 2023, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.50%. This compares to revenue of $207.21 million a year earlier. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates twice in the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock’s immediate price movement based on recently released data and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management’s commentary on the earnings call.

Helios Technologies shares have fallen about 6.3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P 500 has gained 10.4%.

What’s next for Helios Technologies?

While Helios Technologies has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors’ minds is: what’s next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address it is the company’s earnings outlook. This includes not only current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarters, but also how these expectations have changed recently.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and earnings estimate revision trends. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Helios Technologies: Unfavorable. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions may change following the company’s recently-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) for the stock. Therefore, the market performance of the shares is expected to remain weak in the near future. You can see the full list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It will be interesting to see how the estimates for the coming quarters and the current financial year change in the coming days. The current consensus EPS estimate is $0.79 on revenue of $221.15 million for the coming quarter and $3.05 on revenue of $882 million for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can also have a significant impact on stock performance. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Manufacturing – General Industrial is currently in the top 27% of the over 250 Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of 2 to 1.

Another stock in the same industry, Xometry (XMTR) is yet to report results for the quarter ending September 2023. The result is expected to be released on November 9.

This market for on-demand manufacturing is expected to post a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which would represent a change of +56.3% year-over-year. Consensus EPS estimates for the quarter have remained unchanged over the past 30 days.

Xometry’s revenue is expected to be $119.84 million, up 15.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Xometry, Inc. (XMTR): Free Stock Analysis Report

