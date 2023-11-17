CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The helicopters market size It is projected to grow from an estimated US$30.6 billion in 2022 to US$41.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Increase in demand for light helicopters to drive market growth. Commercialization of UAM and eVTOL, and increasing scope for helicopter aftermarket, serve as an opportunity for market growth through 2027.

Download PDF Brochure:

“Rescue operations in civil applications to drive helicopter market”

The growing demand for helicopters in civilian applications such as emergency medical services (EMS) is one of the major factors driving the market. The demand for these helicopters is emerging mainly due to the increasing number of natural disasters across the world. Helicopter operators in Asia Pacific focus on medical emergency and rescue support applications to strengthen emergency rescue and medical support services for military and commercial platforms. Several countries, including China, Australia, South Korea, Japan and Malaysia, are purchasing helicopters for medical emergency support in the region. This has led to an increase in helicopter orders worldwide, which is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

,On the basis of point of sale, the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on point of sale the helicopter market is segmented into original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket. The OEM segment of the market is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Active fleet size and increasing order bookings of helicopters are the primary factors driving the market growth. The development of next generation helicopters is one of the important factors driving the growth of the market. Increase in automation, technological advancements, and expansion of the aviation industry are additional factors that are expected to drive the growth of the helicopter market. Along with these, increased deliveries of helicopters are expected to boost the OEM market during the forecast period.

Request Sample:-

,On the basis of type, the light (<3.1 tonnes) civil and commercial segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the light (<3.1 tonne) civil and commercial segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. The light weight of these helicopters makes maneuverability easy and makes them ideal for film shooting, live news media coverage, training of pilots and transportation of passengers over short distances. The increasing number of applications along with low cost of light helicopters is expected to drive significant growth in this market in the coming years.

“On the basis of application, military sector transport helicopters are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the helicopter market during the forecast period”

Based on application, military sector transport helicopters are expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the helicopters market from 2022 to 2027. Increase in adoption of transport helicopters by the military for conducting defense operations, to increase the overall demand in the helicopters market.

,Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region for the helicopter market during the forecast period.

Europe is one of the fastest growing regions for the helicopter market. The increase in helicopter orders for light helicopters worldwide is a major reason for the increase in helicopter deliveries from Europe. Furthermore, the presence of helicopter OEMs and demand to strengthen military capabilities is one of the important factors expected to boost the regional demand for helicopters.

Major players operating in the helicopter market include Airbus Helicopters SAS (France), Bell Helicopter (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), The Boeing Company (US) and Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy). These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.,

Source: www.globenewswire.com