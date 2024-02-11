Helicopter crash: Obi, Okonjo-Iweala, Saraki mourn Wigwe, other victims

Sadness, shock and tributes continue following the sudden death of Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc.

Tribune Online on Saturday reported that Nigerian billionaire banker and entrepreneur, his wife, son and Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, were involved in a helicopter crash in California, United States of America.

The helicopter, identified as a Eurocopter EC 130, was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near Nipton, between Nevada and California, last Friday night.

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed the incident in a statement, saying that everyone on board was dead.

Former Labor Party presidential candidate in the last general election, Peter Obi, in a statement posted on his personal ,

“I am deeply saddened by the sad news of the demise of my dear friend, Mr Herbert Wigwe, CEO of Access Holdings, along with his wife and son, and another close friend, former Group Chairman of NGX Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo. ” He said.

Obi, who narrated his first meeting with the deceased while preparing for his traditional wedding in Anambra, described him as a determined and visionary man who succeeded his business partner, Agboje Ag-Imaukhuede Holdings to a new high.

Peter Obi, while praying for him to rest eternally, said, “Along with his commendable philanthropic efforts in health and education, his remarkable contributions also extended beyond the professional sphere, exemplified by the establishment of Wigwe University, which emphasized education as a driver of development. reflects his deep commitment to Power to the departed souls and their respective families and access holdings.

Responding to the tragic news, WTO Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed sadness at the terrible loss of Wigwe and others.

“Deeply saddened by the news of the terrible loss of Herbert Wigwe, Group CEO of Access Bank @HerbertOWigwe, his wife and son as well as Bimbo Ogunbanjo in the helicopter crash. My deepest sympathies and condolences to the Wigwe family, Ogunbanjo family, Access Bank Group staff and management @myaccessbank and my younger brother Herbert’s partner Agboje Ag-Imaukhude. May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” the WTO Director General posted on his personal X-account.

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in a condolence message posted on his Should be seen in form also.” business community and the nation as a whole.”

According to him, the deceased Access Bank CEO was instrumental in transforming a small commercial bank into a top five banking institution in Nigeria.

“I am deeply shocked by the news of the helicopter crash in California that took the lives of my friend and brother, Herbert Wigwe, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, his beloved wife, son and Abimbola Ogunbanjo of the Group Nigerian Exchange Group Plc. Chairman, along with two others,” he said, praying that God may console all the families affected by the tragedy.

Founder of Anapa Jets and Stanbic IBTC Bank, Enedo Peterside also condoled the demise of Wigwe, wife, son and Bimbo Ogunbanjo, describing it as a terrible loss.

“My entire family and the @Anap_Jets family are devastated by the news of this terrible loss of @HerbertOWigwe, wife (Chizoba), son and Bimbo Ogunbanjo via a helicopter crash in the United States. Condolences to Wigwe family, Ogunbanjo family @myaccessbank, G7 etc. May their gentle souls rest in complete peace,” he tweeted.

Bio Onanuga, an aide to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, described the incident as a sad blow to the banking industry in Nigeria and Africa.

He tweeted: “The death of Roosevelt Herbert Wigwe is a terrible blow to the banking industry of Nigeria and Africa. Wigwe had a big dream of making Access Holdings the biggest company in Africa, with an unquenchable thirst for acquisitions. He also made a mark in his community by building a university he once told me that would make a difference by focusing on entrepreneurship. He has now left everything to return to his Maker. May his soul rest in complete peace. May God also rest the souls of his wife Chizoba, son and lawyer Abimbola Ogunbanjo who died in the same horrific helicopter crash in the California desert.”

