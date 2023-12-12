Heineken’s (AMS:HEIA) five-year earnings growth lags shareholder returns

If you buy a stock and hold it for several years, you would expect to make a profit. But more than that, you probably want to see it grow more than the market average. But Heineken NV (AMS:HEIA) has fallen short of that second target, with the share price up 11% over five years, which is below the market return. Unfortunately the share price is down 2.8% in the last year.

Since it’s been a strong week for Heineken shareholders, let’s take a look at the long-term fundamentals trends.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: In the short term the market is a voting machine, but in the long term it is a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company’s share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Heineken managed to grow its earnings per share at a rate of 5.2% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the average annual increase in share price of 2%. So one can conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The graphic below shows how EPS has changed over time (see the exact values ​​by clicking on the image).

earnings-per-share-growth

What about dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return, The TSR incorporates the value of any dividends as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, based on the assumption that dividends are reinvested. It’s fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Heineken’s TSR for the last 5 years was 19%, which is higher than the share price return mentioned earlier. And no prizes for guessing that dividend payments largely explain the variance!

a different perspective

Heineken shareholders are down 0.8% for the year (including dividends), but the market itself is up 11%. Even good stocks’ share prices fall sometimes, but we want to see improvement in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Long-term investors wouldn’t be so upset, since they would have earned 4% every year over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It is always interesting to track share price performance over the long term. But to understand Heineken better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about 2 warning signs We’ve seen that with Heineken (including 1 that makes us a little uncomfortable).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Dutch exchanges.

