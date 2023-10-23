Heidi Klum shows off her incredible physique in patterned midi dress

Heidi Klum looked stunning as she arrived on the set of America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 50-year-old supermodel showed off her impressive physique in a striking blue and gray patterned midi dress and made the street her personal runway.

Along with her eye-catching outfit, she wore brown, pointed-toe pumps and was seen carrying an olive green, leather tote purse.

The television host — who just days earlier made a glamorous appearance in a colorful, floral satin set — protected her eyes from the sun with a pair of brown, oversized shades.

To complete her effortlessly stylish look, she styled her light blonde hair into soft beachy waves.

The entrepreneur can be seen wearing a bright red manicure and various beautiful, diamond rings.

For makeup, she opted for a light and dewy look with bright, pink blush and baby pink lips.

The same day, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a few clips on her social media account showcasing her stunning look.

In a video posted to her Instagram Story, she was smiling brightly as she sat in a car and headed to the America’s Got Talent studio.

She also shared a clip of herself arriving on the set and walking inside with a coffee cup in her hand.

Recently, Klum has been busy shooting the fourth spin-off series of America’s Got Talent.

Klum is joined by host Terry Crews and fellow judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel as they welcome Mel B back to the panel.

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League has put together judges to see who can pick the best line-up of amazing acts inspired by the fantasy sports draft.

For the first time, fans will be able to vote through the show’s app right from the start.

Another first is that each judge will compete with the contestants.

The judges will mentor and guide the talent through the competition in hopes of helping shape the ultimate winner.

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League has no release date yet, but is scheduled to premiere on NBC sometime in 2024.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk