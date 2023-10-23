Web3コレム2023.10.23 Mitsui

※ This page contains advertising and PR.

Ok

kyoto protocol kyoto protocol kyoto protocol

kyoto protocol

「Kyoto Protocol」は、web3の力技用自用类型市場(VCM)と再生金融(ReFi) をことがときとなとすとReFiClick on L1Click on L1, 2023, March 8, 2020, 2020, 2020, 2020, 2020, 2020, 2020, 2020

“Kyoto” turned 3 years old 12 months later in 1997. 、 The decision regarding the international climate change framework is “京性警定書” and it was taken read this article. The decision was taken and then the discussion was activated in 2015. Okay, don’t read this article.

See the photo once again for 1 day.

◆ 25%を寄付

There should be more information on this topic in Kyoto. Use 50 gigawatts. For example, ETH KYOTO0.00035 is 1% less than ETH L2 100%. Kyoto has published another article.

Kyoto demanded 25% and gave him a 25% discount. Read this articleす.

A #kyoto Game-changer 📈 Beat the gas fees! With lightning-fast transactions and minimal fees, our unique contracts ensure that 25% of every transaction fee goes to fund reforestation and eco-friendly initiatives ♻️ Every click, a green future! Dive Deeper: pic.twitter.com/LQOpQqr2Q7 – KYOTO🌱 (@KyotoRefi) 15 September 2023

GET 25% OFF 200% OFF 、Kyoto increased by 500% and increased by 240% 365 minutes ago 365 minutes get 18 minutes off 18 minutes more than 4,300 million People started using CO2.

②To get information about EVM, to get information about Solidity

Kyoto Do ERC-20 ERC-20 ERC-20 ERC-20 ERC-20 ERC-20 ERC-20 Description of ERC-20

kyoto protocol

Information about ReFi can be obtained through KYOTO VCM. VCM had entered 500 out of 500 in 2030 and 2020 out of 100 in 2050. Also read:

Also read :Answer: See also: Kyoto Ans:づきき、

Answer: Read this article OK 25% off with 5 ways to get 25% off For example, ReFi Answer: Thanks for earning more than 100%.

“Kyoto said,” “Kyoto said,” “Kyoto said,” “Kyoto said,” “Kyoto said,” “Kyoto said,” “Kyoto said,” “Kyoto said,” “Kyoto said,” “Kyoto said,” Kyoto said, “Kyoto said,” Kyoto said, “Kyoto said.”の地域communityに80のたけとな月成を創Exodus2075 can achieve an income of more than 30 or $8,000 at the age of 80ととは

kyoto protocol

Read this article to learn more about KYOTO Dapps.

Arboretum：ReFi collection and NFT marketplaces that can be sold and traded. 10% of fees are used to improve the environment.

Kyoto Swap: DEX with ReFi functionality

KYOTO Wallet: KYOTO

執筆時点の2023年9月末ではKyoto Swap みがLINKかととなが能なががで、NFT MarketPlayWallet Descriptionくようで、 Learn more about MRV Also read: とすとなとすてすとす Answer: This article Read it ok.

exploring the future

Also read:

Read this article Download View More

LEARN MORE ABOUT NEAR PROTOCOL THANKS TO KYOTO Know more about L1 Check Cello EVM Also read:

Learn more about ReFiきます!

The following two tabs change the content below. Web3 Researcher / Web3 Also read:

@kohemitsui_/ substack / official site

Source: hedge.guide