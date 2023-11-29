Hedge funds were selling stocks during the third quarter market decline.

Stocks are on the rise again on Wednesday, the last day of November, putting the S&P 500 on track to gain nearly 9% this month alone. This is a far cry from where the situation stood at the end of the third quarter, a difficult period in which all three indexes fell into the red.

Amid all those losses, it would probably be wise to remain cautious, and that’s what hedge funds were doing.

These investment vehicles were becoming more defensive, reducing their exposure to equities and increasing their weighting on bond proxies, according to MSCI hedge fund holdings data as of Sept. 30, Jefferies equity strategist Steven DeSanctis wrote in a new note. .

Hedge funds have “significantly reduced their net long positions, which are now well below average,” he writes, hovering at levels last seen in June 2022.

Given how strongly the market has rallied this month, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear that only two hedge fund portfolios – the most popular Long and Uber Crowd – beat the S&P 500 for November. And of course these portfolios are dominated by tech, which is almost single-handedly pulling the market up this year.

That said, investors in the Big Seven tech stocks—Apple, Amazon.com, Google parent Alphabet, Facebook parent Meta Platform, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla—could also outperform these funds. As DeSanctis writes, hedge funds are underweight his firm’s “Sweet 16” category — a combination of these seven along with other tech names like Netflix, PayPal and Intel — by 1.6% relative to their S&P 500 weighting in September.

This is up from last month’s 2.2% underweight, but hedge funds are also being selective, reducing their positions in Amazon and Microsoft the most, while Apple and Tesla have seen the biggest weighting increases, as The data shows.

Those moves mean Apple (up 35% this year) is no longer a net short position for hedge funds, but is still the group’s largest underweight. Hedge funds are still net short in Broadcom, Tesla and Texas Instruments. Overall, Microsoft has the highest weight.

Tech is still the most popular sector for hedge funds overall, but given how influential the biggest players have been during this year and last month’s resurgence, it’s easy to see how funds stray from the limited number of winners. May lag behind broader indices in terms of performance.

This is not an entirely new phenomenon, as hedge fund performance can be volatile, and by some accounts, has been declining since the financial crisis of 2008–09. In the decade from 2009 to 2018, they underperformed the S&P 500 in most years.

Of course, given that hedge funds are often prone to fluctuations during market upswings, one could argue that when bull markets have largely reigned since 2009, for them It will always be difficult to beat the index. But during the 2022 bear market they posted their worst performance since 2018, when the S&P 500 saw its worst year since 2008.

That track record has at least led to a decline in fees, although investors will still have to decide whether even these are worth the cost.

Write to Teresa Rivas at [email protected]

