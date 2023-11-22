Hedge funds lost $43 billion trying to short the market as the S&P 500 eyes its best month in more than a year

Hedge fund short sellers have lost $43 billion as stocks have surged in recent days, the Financial Times reports.

Analysts said the market surge resulted in short squeeze, which impacted some companies.

The S&P 500 is on track for its best month since July 2022.

Stocks have enjoyed an extremely hot season in November, and the recent rally has left some hedge funds with an estimated $43 billion in losses after betting against equities, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing data from S3 Partners.

Hedge funds and money managers who have tried to short U.S. and European equities — that is, bet on a decline in stock prices — have become cautious as the market rallied this month as investors remain optimistic about That the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates.

With a gain of more than 7% in November, the S&P 500 is on pace for its best month since July 2022.

Some institutional investors had placed short bets against companies they thought would succumb to the higher rate environment. However, with confidence returning to the market, some of those businesses are not taking off.

The FT notes that analysts say some hedge funds have had to repurchase shares to cover their short bets as the “short squeeze” pushed share prices even higher.

According to S3 data, bets against technology, healthcare and consumer discretionary were the most painful for hedge funds. Troubled trades in the month include Carnival Corp., which jumped 14% in the week before Monday, and short sellers who lost about $240 million.

To that point, a Goldman Sachs index that tracks the S&P 500 names with the highest total dollar value of short interest outstanding is on pace for its best month since last October.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, DataTrek Research strategists pointed to correlations to the US large-cap sector as confidence that stocks will continue to rise through the end of the year.

“When [investors] “There are clear skies ahead, so correlations are lower as they choose between different sectors and stocks,” said the company’s co-founders Nicholas Colas and Jessica Rabe. Because they see too much risk in holding equities as an asset class. In such an environment everything is sold.”

“The key takeaway here is that we believe U.S. equities will continue to rise in the coming weeks,” the strategists said.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com