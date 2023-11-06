(Bloomberg) — Hedge funds boosted short positions in Treasuries to a record level just ahead of a boost from weaker-than-expected U.S. bond sales and weak jobs data.

Leveraged funds increased net short Treasury futures positions by the most in data dating back to 2006, according to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data through Oct. 31. Although cash bonds had surged a week earlier, bets remained high. ,

“It feels like the U.S. Treasuries situation was extreme last week, a crash waiting to happen,” said Gareth Berry, strategist at Macquarie Group Ltd. in Singapore. “The price action in Treasuries over the past few months was a classic case of a motivational story fueling price action, until it went too far, leading to the overshoot that is now being corrected.”

Yields on 10-year Treasuries have fallen 43 basis points since a peak of 5.02% on Oct. 23, as traders in the $26 trillion bond market have returned to pricing in the end of a rate hike. The combination of more benign US refunding requirements, weaker-than-expected jobs data and signs the Federal Reserve is becoming less aggressive may have led to widespread covering of short positions.

Swaps data shows traders are cutting more than 100 basis points from the expected peak rate of 5.37% by the end of next year. He put forward his predictions for the first cut from July to June after the policy decision and payroll data.

U.S. officials signaling discomfort with higher yields have “put the brakes on momentum-driven selling,” Citigroup Inc. strategists including Jabaaz Mathai wrote in a note. “The combination of weak data, dovish signals from Powell and a better-than-expected refunding outlook means the rise in Treasuries is likely to continue in the new week”.

