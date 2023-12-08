A Wall Street tycoon vowed Thursday to quit if the Ivy League school doesn’t boot UPenn President Liz Magill after her disastrous congressional testimony that failed to condemn rampant anti-Semitism on campus. He will return his $100 million donation to the University of Pennsylvania.

Ross Stevens, the boss of Stone Ridge Asset Management, joins a growing group of high-powered donors and angry elected officials — including now Keystone State Governor Josh Shapiro — who are demanding Magill’s head.

The hedge fund titan said it had “clear grounds” to revoke its donation and law firm Davis Polk sent a letter to the school saying as much.

“Absent a change in leadership and values ​​at Penn in the near future, I plan to cancel Penn’s Stone Ridge shares to prevent any further reputational and other damage to Stone Ridge as a result of our relationship with Penn and Liz Magill. Have been,” read. The letter, which was obtained by The Post.

“I love Penn and that’s important to me, but our firm’s principles are more important.”

A spokesperson for UPenn said, “We cannot comment on the individual decisions of our donors.”

Magill apologized Wednesday for refusing to condemn calls for the genocide of Jewish people on campus in his remarks to Congress.

However, my guilt of his may not be enough.

Early Thursday, the school’s board of trustees called an informal meeting over Zoom, with sources telling The Post that it was monitored by a representative of Shapiro, who called Magill’s testimony “embarrassing.”

“The congressional testimony changed everything,” said a source with knowledge of the board’s thinking.

Shapiro’s proxy said the governor was expecting “action from the board.”

At the meeting, a handful of trustees said they wanted Magill to step down, while others voiced their support, sources said.

Board of Trustees Chairman Scott Bok also apparently came under scrutiny as some members encouraged him to resign.

Sources said that although the board did not take any important decision during the hour-long discussion, it was decided to call another meeting “very soon”.

“They’re moving quickly,” another source said of board members’ plan to schedule a four- to five-hour meeting in the coming days.

“There are no board plans for an imminent leadership change,” a UPN spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Gov. Shapiro did not respond to a request for comment.

Magill is also being pressured by the Wharton board of trustees — a group chaired by Apollo CEO Mark Rowan that includes a number of business leaders.

The group – which includes financier Ronald Perelman, banker Ken Moelis and billionaire sports team owner Josh Harris – has called for a change in leadership.

Rowan called on UPenn alumni to “close their checkbooks” after anti-Semitism escalated on the school’s campus.

“As confirmed in your congressional testimony (Tuesday), the university’s leadership does not share the values ​​of our board,” a letter sent to Magill said.

Apollo CEO Mark Rowan called on UPenn alumni to “close their checkbooks” following a rise in anti-Semitism on the school’s campus. AFP via Getty Images

“Further, as a result of the stated beliefs and collective failure of University leadership to act, our Board respectfully suggests to you and the Board of Trustees that the University requires new leadership, effective immediately.”

The group has called for several amendments to the Wharton Code of Conduct, which is recommended for adoption by both Wharton and the University of Pennsylvania, encompassing standards of behavior, including demanding that no one incite violence or abuse other members on campus. Do not use language to endanger the safety of others. ,

Magill posted a video on the Ivy League’s website on Wednesday in which she tried to explain away her shocking testimony by saying she was not “focused” on the issue, and saying she wanted to “be clear” that there was no evidence of genocide. The calls were “bad”, plain and simple.”

But he blamed university policies and even the US Constitution for allowing the calls on campus.

“Yesterday during a congressional hearing on anti-Semitism there came a moment when I was asked whether calling for the genocide of the Jewish people on our campus would be a violation of our policies,” Magill said, introducing the two-minute-long video.

“At that moment, I was focused on the university’s long-standing policies – consistent with the U.S. Constitution – which say that simply giving speech is not punishable.

Shapiro had previously been prompted to consider joining, The Post reported.

According to an esoteric law, if the Governor comes to a meeting of the UPN Board of Trustees, he can prorogue the meeting.

David Crone, an Apollo executive who previously served as chief of staff to then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, is a close friend of the Pennsylvania governor, the sources said. At the time, Shapiro was considering appearing as a card at the meeting.

Shapiro called Magill after his testimony.

“This was an unacceptable statement from the President of Penn,” Shapiro said. Frankly, I thought his comments were absolutely shameful. “It should not be difficult to condemn genocide.”

The discussion of Magill’s ouster comes just a month after a failed attempt by some trustees of UPN’s board to bring a no-confidence vote to remove UPN Chairman Scott Bok.

But the university said in a statement after the event that Magill received a “standing ovation” from trustees after announcing that “there is overwhelming support for the current president to remain in his role.”

A source close to the situation called the trustees who decided to support Bok “spineless fools” and “pathetic”.

University leadership came under criticism for its failure to condemn the Hamas attacks and their subsequent inability to protect Jewish students on campus.

