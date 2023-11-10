Hedge fund titan David Einhorn has warned that stocks should be prepared for a downturn and a recession if gas prices rise due to foreign wars.

David Einhorn warned of a decline in stocks and a possible recession in his third quarter letter.

Foreign conflicts could increase gas prices, put pressure on consumers and cool the economy, he said.

“This is a difficult time and we are concerned about the direction of the market,” Einhorn said.

David Einhorn says the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza risk causing an indirect blow to American consumers, leading to an economic recession that would send stocks falling.

Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars could disrupt global oil supply and send U.S. gas prices higher, especially as the Biden administration taps strategic petroleum reserves and discourages oil drilling, Einhorn tells Greenlight Capital investors warned in its third-quarter letter, which Valuewalk published on Thursday.

“Higher oil prices will hit consumers and could lead to a recession,” the hedge fund manager said. “The resulting inflation will put the Federal Reserve in the uncomfortable position of having to fight rising prices at a time of rising unemployment. This makes the market’s outlook very worrisome.”

Einhorn may be particularly concerned about American consumers given their difficult situation. They have seen prices of food, fuel, housing and other essential goods rise over the past few years, with inflation rising to 9.1% last summer.

They have also faced big increases in monthly payments on their mortgages, car loans, credit cards and other debts, as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates from near zero to 5% since last spring in an effort to slow inflation. Is.

Foreign conflicts may have little significant impact on investors. In fact, the founder and head of Greenlight said that the stock market opened with a decline in the first trading days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Hamas’ attack on Israel, but closed in the green. Yet he cautioned against ignoring international disputes as largely irrelevant to markets.

“If we are right, the current extreme levels of geopolitical tensions will drive stock prices lower on time frames longer than a few hours,” he said. “At that time, we intend to be prepared to buy beaten-down stocks and some really distressed debt if the opportunity presents itself.”

For now, Einhorn and his team are exercising caution given the cloudy outlook.

“We are effectively on a ‘buyers’ strike’ again and have not established any long positions during the quarter,” he said. “It is a difficult time and we are concerned about the direction of the market.”

Indeed, Greenlight reduced its gross exposure to 160% from 191% last quarter, as it wanted to be free to pursue new ideas once the market backdrop improved. Still, hedge funds returned a net 12.9% in the third quarter, outpacing the S&P 500’s 3.3% decline over the same period. Additionally, it gained 27.7% in the first nine months of this year, crushing the S&P 500’s 13.1% return.

Given rising gas prices, rising unemployment and the threat of a recession, Greenlight’s “risk to the American consumer is limited,” Einhorn said. Instead, it has invested heavily in energy and has futures and options that stand to benefit from more expensive crude throughout 2024, he said.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com