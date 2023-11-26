Hedge fund short sellers lost $43 billion in market rally

Hedge funds that had bet on declines in U.S. and European stock markets have lost an estimated $43 billion in the sharp rally in recent days.

Barclays’ European equities chief said short sellers, many of whom had bet against companies with high borrowing costs over the past year, have been left stranded by a “painful” rebound in “low quality” stocks this month. Strategy Emmanuel Cow. This comes as the market is convinced that the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle is finally over.

The rally, which has left Wall Street’s S&P 500 index on track for its strongest month since July last year, comes amid US Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell’s recent reported reluctance to further tighten monetary policy. The reason started when they had initially maintained the rates. month.

Weaker than expected US consumer price inflation data released on Tuesday last week gave a further boost to stocks, with both the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index enjoying their best days since April.

Analysts said the rally triggered a brutal “short squeeze,” in which some hedge funds repurchased shares to cover their downside bets, helping push share prices even higher.

“It’s been a very difficult market this year but this short squeeze is really hurting year-end performance for a lot of funds,” Cow said. “Nobody was able to monetize the boom in garbage stocks.”

“The easing of financial conditions last month may have caused some dead cats to bounce,” said Barry Norris, chief investment officer at Argonaut Capital, referring to the surge in lower-quality stocks.

Funds lost $43.2 billion on short bets in the U.S. and Europe from Tuesday to Friday last week, according to calculations by data group S3 Partners, which excludes gains made by funds in their other stocks.

Data from S3 shows that bets on technology, health care and consumer discretionary stocks were the most expensive for hedge funds. For example, cruise line Carnival Corp.’s share price rose 14 percent in the week to Monday, costing hedge fund short sellers a total of $240 million.

Indices tracking heavily-shorted stocks have made a sharp comeback from recent lows as market sentiment improved sharply. Goldman Sachs’s very important Short Positions Index, which tracks the 50 components of the S&P 500 with the highest total dollar value of short interest outstanding, is on track for its best month since October last year.

Barclays, the most short-listed stock in the Europe basket, has gained 9.9 percent over the past three weeks, putting it on track for its biggest monthly gain in at least 10 years, Bloomberg data showed.

Among the groups that have hit hedge funds in recent days is heavily shorted Swedish real estate company Sammholsbygnadsbolaget (SBB). While its shares have fallen by nearly three-quarters this year, giving short sellers big profits, they have fallen by a third in the week to Monday. This affected funds including Samlin Capital, Balyasny and Arrowstreet Capital, according to regulatory disclosures and analysis by data group Breakout Point.

Meanwhile, Castellum, whose shares are shorted by Two Creeks Capital ArrowStreet and Fosse Capital, has jumped 16 percent this month.

Last Tuesday, when U.S. inflation data was published, it was a “squeeze day,” said Brian Heavey, an equities trader at JPMorgan, who wrote in a note that macro hedge funds were short on consumer goods because of their vulnerability. There were “massive shortages” in the group. For higher rates. As a result, the sector has posted “huge gains” during November’s index-wide rally, Hevey said.

Other rate-sensitive sectors reacted equally strongly. Shares of US green energy companies FuelCell Energy and Sunrun – which have declined this year and remain heavily shorted – rose nearly a fifth on Tuesday.

Rapid reversals in markets have proven particularly difficult for trend-following hedge funds, known as commodity trading advisors, which use algorithms and strict risk management metrics to exploit market patterns in global futures markets. Are.

Many have suffered losses as markets have changed direction and prices have begun to slide with additional rate cuts over the next year.

“You get inflation kind of collapsing. , , And all those shorts in these companies that are really sensitive to higher rates get this bullish relief rally,” said Charlie McElligott, a cross-asset strategist at Nomura.

According to data group HFR, CTAs have declined an average of 3.7 percent this month, making them down 2.6 percent this year. A model portfolio run by Societe Generale, which aims to replicate positions typically taken by computer-driven trend-followers, is showing losses across all asset classes this month.

However, Barclays’ model shows that CTAs are still net low in both equities and bonds. “so [interest] With rates down and equities up it remains a tough trade,” Cow said.

“I’m surprised people weren’t as dynamic in reversing some of their ‘long high’ trades,” McElligott said. He said hedge funds “brutally” missed out on November’s stock market gains.

