Hedge Fund Predicts Stax (STX) as the Best Altcoin in the Coming Months

North Rock Digital, a player in the digital asset hedge fund sector, recently made a bold prediction regarding altcoin Stacks (STX). in a statement Issued On X, the fund highlighted its investment strategy and argued that STX is the best altcoin at the moment.

“When looking for long views, we target strong fundamentals, supportive tokenomics and important upcoming catalysts. STX stands out with the most compelling catalytic path over the next few months and the greatest opportunity for rerating, the fund said.

In-depth analysis of stack possibilities

North Rock Digital’s full thesis, published on Medium, highlights the details outlining their positive outlook on STX. The thesis claims, “Major developments have brought our initial STX thesis into sharper focus […] “Demand for the Bitcoin block-space has become stronger, driving demand for the product built by STX.”

The Nakamoto upgrade scheduled ahead of the Bitcoin halving in April is important. The upgrade is seen as a watershed moment for STX, promising dramatic improvements in speed and efficiency, including 5-second block times and support for SBTC, a secure version of wrapped Bitcoin. According to North Rock Digital, this development puts STX closer to true Bitcoin L2.

The hedge fund also points to the broader context within the Bitcoin ecosystem that favors STX. The growing demand for Bitcoin’s block space, especially with the network average gas fee increasing 50x this year, along with the growth of ordinals, indicates a growing interest in using Bitcoin beyond simply being a store of value. These developments, along with the anticipated US spot Bitcoin ETF approval, are expected to boost demand for STX offerings.

Additionally, STX has been somewhat overlooked recently, which leads North Rock Digital to view it as a unique investment opportunity. “Despite these positive developments, attention to STX has decreased […] Leaving a unique opportunity for us,’ the thesis elaborates. Notably, the Stack developer team’s progress toward the Nakamoto upgrade is on track, with the Mokamoto milestone already completed.

The fund also highlights Stacks’ international partnerships and upcoming initiatives. These include the launch of a marketing campaign in Asia and the roll-out of the second Nakamoto testnet by January. The fund states, “Stacks is expanding its footprint globally… They are launching a marketing campaign to drive awareness for Bitcoin L2 in 1Q24, focusing on South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Dubai. Will drive.”

The hedge fund reported, “Stacks is expanding its footprint globally… They are launching a marketing campaign to drive awareness for Bitcoin L2 in Q1 ’24, focusing on South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Dubai. Will run the campaign.” Furthermore, the introduction of new Bitcoin L1 tools like BitVM is also seen as an important step towards realizing a true Bitcoin L2 vision without requiring changes to Bitcoin L1.

stx evaluation

In terms of valuation, STX is currently considered undervalued, especially when compared to other L1/L2 ecosystems. North Rock Digital claims that with the Nakamoto upgrade and the proximity of the next BTC halving, STX is expected to narrow its valuation discount relative to other assets.

Following Nakamoto, STX is expected to enable a variety of applications, including a performant BTC-denominated NFT marketplace and traditional DeFi applications. The potential of these applications, coupled with STX’s strong BTC-focused community, presents a compelling case for its future growth.

At press time, STX was near its yearly high and trading at $1.15.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com