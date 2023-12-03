(Bloomberg) — Jeff Ubben, the veteran hedge fund manager who recently closed his sustainable investing firm, has created what he called the “echo chamber” of traditional climate summits.

The 62-year-old, whose Inclusive Capital Partners told clients last week it was selling investments and returning their money after not being “rewarded” by the markets, said he was unhappy with the approach that would block progress in climate talks. Worried about.

Ubben said in an interview that this tone has historically been “so divisive”. But “we all need to work together.”

Ubben has been a longtime advocate of bringing big oil to the table. He joined the board of Exxon Mobil Corp in 2021, the same year that activist fund Engine No. 1 gained three seats. He is now on the advisory committee of COP28 in Dubai, which is hosting more oil executives than any other UN climate summit.

The setting of this year’s Conference of the Parties has drawn warnings from climate activists that the event risks becoming a bargaining chip for oil majors and the finance industry, with vested interests that would compromise a strong final climate agreement. Is. This year’s COP will likely be the best-attended ever, with more than 100,000 delegates, according to a provisional list compiled by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. This is almost double the number of attendees at last year’s COP in Egypt.

Sultan Al Jaber, president of the COP28 summit and head of the UAE’s national oil company, Adnoc, has denied reports that he is using his position in negotiations to broker oil and gas deals. He also says he wants as many interests represented as possible to ensure a “successful” outcome.

On Saturday, Exxon was one of 50 oil and gas producers at COP28 that pledged to cut emissions from their own operations. Darren Woods, who was the first Exxon chief executive to attend a COP summit in the early 1990s, said in an interview that “a much more diverse group of people are recognizing” that climate change is a “tough problem”. Which has to be solved. ,

Woods also said there is now a greater recognition that the energy transition will require a wide range of technologies, which “opens the door for us.”

The deal struck by oil and gas producers will be controversial because no company has agreed to actually reduce production. But they will pledge to cut emissions of methane, one of the most dangerous greenhouse gases, to near zero by 2030 in order to stop regular flaring of natural gas.

Ubben said “inviting companies like Exxon” was an obvious goal because carbon-emitting companies “have not been part of the conversation” until now.

Instead, “It’s been an echo chamber of diplomats going to these conferences and putting forward attractive language and goals, but it has no traction,” Ubben said. “There’s no money behind it, which is why company balance sheets are so important.”

Uben launched Inclusive Capital three years ago during the boom in green investing and after running activist hedge fund ValueAct Capital for two decades. At the time, he told investors that his new venture would support companies focused on tackling problems ranging from environmental damage to food shortages, and that he aimed to raise $8 billion for that purpose.

March regulatory filings show Inclusive Capital had $2.6 billion in assets at the end of last year, including borrowed money. Its closing coincides with one of the worst years ever for climate investing, as high borrowing costs and supply-chain disruptions have hit capital-intensive green companies.

Despite historic subsidies to climate technologies in the US, China and Europe, the S&P Global Clean Energy Index is down nearly 30% this year, while the S&P Global Oil Index is largely unchanged over the period.

When Ubben created Inclusive Capital, the plan was to “collaborate with companies whose core businesses meet urgent social needs with a focus on reducing negative externalities,” it informed clients of its closure. According to the memorandum. But it’s a strategy that “unfortunately has not been rewarded in the public markets,” the memo reads.

In fact, over the past three years, “exactly the opposite” remained the case. “Shares of companies pursuing capital-intensive projects required to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have been ‘sold off’ in public markets because it is considered too risky or too far away in terms of any potential reward.”

At the moment, there is little sign that the market is about to change its course. In fact, Bloomberg’s recent Markets Live Pulse survey shows that the recession that has caused green stocks to decline is expected to continue through 2024.

Meanwhile, oil companies like Exxon are also seeing their share prices fall as demand growth slows due to the energy crisis. Exxon’s share price is down about 14% from its September high. Chevron Corp. is down 15% over the same period.

A key goal of the COP28 talks is to get governments to agree to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030. According to BloombergNEF, this would require an investment equivalent to about one-tenth of the world’s 2022 GDP.

For investors trying to adjust their climate strategies, the outlook remains challenging.

“Energy use is going to increase,” Ubben said. “And we need to keep energy affordable for those who want the right to grow.”

Bloomberg Philanthropies regularly partners with the COP Presidency to promote climate action. Michael R., founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News. Bloomberg is the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions.

