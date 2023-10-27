Hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen expects the recession to come and go before the stock market rally in 2024

Billionaire hedge fund boss Steve Cohen doesn’t expect a deep recession or prolonged market decline.

He said the recession may seem like a “fake scare” that could catch investors by surprise, but it would be brief.

Cohen said his hedge fund, Point72, has a “pretty positive” outlook on the economy.

Steve Cohen, the billionaire head of hedge fund Point72 and owner of the New York Mets, has an optimistic outlook for the US economy and financial markets.

In comments shared Wednesday at a Robinhood conference, he said the US could be in for a short-term recession before the end of the year, according to Fortune. This may take the form of a “fake scare” that will scare investors for a short period of time but will not have a long-term impact.

“This will only be of a short-term nature,” Cohen said. He said his company has a “very positive” outlook for the economy.

On Thursday, real gross domestic product data showed that the US economy grew at a 4.9% annual rate in the third quarter. Cohen said he expects economic growth to pick up in 2024 and stocks to climb 3%-5%, which could ultimately lead the Fed to keep interest rates “higher than people think,” the report said.

Earlier this week, investment pioneer Rob Arnott shared a contrarian outlook for the economy this week. He told CNBC that recent signs of strength in the economy should not be taken as assurance that a recession will not occur.

“People will say recessions don’t start with a growing economy,” Arnott said. “That’s not true. Recessions always start with an economy that’s growing rapidly. That’s the nature of peaks and troughs.”

Meanwhile, Jerome Powell and other central bank officials have taken a divided stance on the path to monetary policy. Inflation remains about double the Fed’s 2% target, although CME’s FedWatch tool shows the market does not expect a rate hike in November or December.

,“Additional evidence of sustained upward-trending growth, or that labor market tightness is no longer easing, could jeopardize further inflation progress and prompt further tightening of monetary policy,” Powell said in comments on October 19. “May need to be done.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com