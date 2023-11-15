Hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin discusses retail investors, raging wars and the risk of a recession next year. Here are 14 of his best quotes from a new interview.

Ken Griffin discusses retail investors, market volatility, and foreign wars in a recent interview.

The billionaire chief of Citadel said a recession would most likely occur in the second quarter of 2024.

Griffin called for prudent government spending and warned that US-China decoupling would be disastrous.

Ken Griffin discussed everything from retail investors and volatile markets to raging wars and a looming recession during a Bloomberg interview on Tuesday.

Citadel’s billionaire founder and CEO also said his company is not getting caught up in the AI ​​hype, complained that companies have stayed private for too long, and criticized U.S. government spending.

Here are 14 of Griffin’s best quotes, lightly edited for length and clarity:

1. “Oh no, no, no. I played meme stocks, I’m on that journey. It’s nothing like that moment in time.” (Griffin was dismissive of the comparison between recent bond-market volatility and the meme-stock mania of early 2021.)

2. “If I knew where rates would be today, can you imagine how much money we would have made if we had taken a position on it two years ago? You can’t cry over spilled milk.” (He was defending Janet Yellen against Stanley Druckenmiller’s criticism that she had made “the biggest mistake” in Treasury history when she failed to lock in low rates on the government debt a few years earlier.)

3. “We’re going to have more anxiety in our daily lives, there’s no doubt about that. It changes people’s perspective on how they use capital.” (Griffin believed that the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars could deter investors and business leaders from making long-term bets.)

4. “My entire investing team’s day job is to understand stocks and companies, meet with management teams. As a retail investor who trades stocks in the spare minutes of my day, competing with people like It’s really hard to do, someone whose entire life is limited to researching and understanding business models and pricing of securities.”

5. “There are definitely some retail investors who are really good at understanding emerging trends. Look at how much money retail investors made in Tesla, and God bless. They were at the beginning of this transformation of the automobile, on EVs. Elon “The wave that Musk created. He crushed it. It’s the same with Apple, it’s the same with a lot of other really powerful stories.”

6. “We’re not trying to get into fads, we’re trying to get into businesses where the market hasn’t realized the value or impact yet – that’s where we want to put our capital. ” (Griffin was discussing this year’s AI boom.)

7. “We all know the stories of those who have been able to take advantage of the enormous wealth of American entrepreneurs. Keeping these companies private for too long is depriving American retail investors of that opportunity.”

8. “Our best guess was late this year. It’s November, so we’d be wrong on that guess.” (Griffin was talking about the timing of a potential recession, which his team now expects to happen in the second quarter of next year.)

9. “I’m saying it could happen. It’s a wild card.” (He was referring to the risk of a rapidly weakening labor market, as many companies have been hoarding workers since the pandemic, and it may be easier for bosses to fire remote workers.)

10. “The market is telling us that we can’t afford annual losses of the magnitude we’re running; we need to get our financial house in order.”

11. “There have been two wars in this world, and spending is out of control in Washington. We have to get our house in order – national security, our budget – for America to have a bright future.”

12. “The United States imports approximately $500 billion of goods from China each year. Our economies are incredibly interconnected. A sudden separation would impose a heavy price on the people of both countries.”

13. “The cost to the world of delinking is too great to even imagine. What the world is losing at the cost of delinking is a world in which we are all desperately poorer.” (Griffin warned that Western economies need to keep growing to afford the costs of caring for their elders and provide a better life for future generations.)

14. “In the early days of Citadel, we used to have extra phones. Traders frustrated with their experience trading stocks on a given exchange would break them.” (Griffin was emphasizing the better functioning of markets today.)

Source: markets.businessinsider.com