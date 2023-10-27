Hedge fund billionaire: College students protesting Israel have 'crap for brains'

New York CNN –

Hedge fund billionaire Leon Cooperman is attacking college students for protesting against Israel, joining a growing list of powerful university donors to speak out on the issue.

“These college kids are crazy,” Cooperman told CNN in a phone interview. “They don’t understand that Israel is the only reliable ally of the United States in the Middle East.”

The Israel–Hamas war has caused huge tensions at some universities, with some students protesting in favor of the Palestinians and influential alumni threatening to cut donations.

“It’s not just because I’m a Jew. What Hamas did was brutal and exaggerated,” said Cooperman, who made similar comments on Fox Business earlier this week. “These kids don’t know what they’re talking about.”

Tensions have been especially high at Columbia University, where Cooperman, the son of Polish-Jewish immigrants who grew up in the Bronx, went to business school.

earlier this month, A Columbia University student who put up a poster in support of Israel was attacked.

This week, a mobile billboard truck drove up outside the entrance of an Ivy League school displaying the names and faces of students, with a conservative nonprofit responsible for the truck saying it blames Israel for a Hamas terrorist attack. The organizers were attached to a statement.

Cooperman, who has pledged most of his nearly $3 billion fortune, is estimated to have donated more than $50 million to Columbia University over the years.

But now he is threatening to stop donations to the university “unless they change their behavior.”

Specifically, Cooperman is calling for Columbia to “get rid of or suspend” Columbia professor Joseph Massad, who described the brutal Hamas terrorist attack as a “stunning victory” in an online article published the day after the deadly attack. Was described.

Cooperman said, “If they don’t do something, they’ll lose me.”

Massad, a professor of modern Arab politics and intellectual history, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Columbia University spokeswoman Samantha Slater declined to comment on whether the university planned to take disciplinary action against Massad.

“Columbia is grateful to Mr. Cooperman for his years of generosity and service to Columbia Business School,” Slater said in a statement to CNN. “This is a time of crisis for many members of our community and we are focused on providing them with the support they need while keeping our campus safe.”

CNN spoke to several Columbia University students about Cooperman’s harsh criticism of the students. He requested to remain anonymous due to concerns about his safety.

“These protests are never celebrating what Hamas did. It is always about highlighting the disproportionate response made by the Israeli regime without regard for international law or any kind of humanitarianism,” one student told CNN. “These students aren’t ‘sh*t for brains,’ they’re just trying to clean up the violent mess that previous generations have left in our world today.”

Another student at Columbia University argued that it is unfair to punish the entire university for the actions of one group.

“Withdrawing funding because of one group’s activism perpetuates polarization and stifles free speech. The university is further encouraged to suppress debate and activism to the point of upsetting donors,” the student said.

CNN’s Reed Champlin contributed to this report.

Source: www.cnn.com