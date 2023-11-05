HED Unity Review – The World’s First Hi-Res Over Wireless Headphones

The audio brand HED is not one I had heard of, but it has done something that has eluded headphone manufacturers around the world until now – it brought together lossless and high-resolution (HI-RES) audio and wireless headphones Is – and the result is dubbed “Unity”.

In this sense, they are the most technologically advanced wireless headphones ever, but for reasons I’ll explain they are also the most surprising. Let’s start with something more surprising about the HED Unity headphones – they cost $2,199 (about £1,800). By any standard, that’s a lot of money. So they have to find some way to justify it.

Hi-res – but wireless

The first wireless headphones ever released that offered support for lossless audio were the NuraTrue Pro earphones that I reviewed in October 2022. Lossless support requires a smartphone to be equipped with Qualcomm’s AptX lossless technology, as found in the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform. Providing bit-perfect audio up to 16-bit, 44 Hz, so CD-quality, with no wires. However, hi-res goes beyond CD quality. This is not an exact standard, but it is considered any audio that provides a higher bitrate and resolution than the Red-Book CD audio standard of 16-bit 44KHz, which usually means 48, 88, 96 combined with Audio is at 24-bit. , or even 192KHz. The HED Unity headphones offer support for 96KHz.

Whether or not there is any sonic benefit above CD quality is debatable, and I’m not going to discuss it here, but there’s no doubt that it is now available with Tidal, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Qobuz. That’s pretty much the standard with all high-resolution offerings. , Lossless audio. However, due to the way Hi-Rez is delivered to Unity headphones, they currently only work with Qobuz – either directly from within the official app or through a third-party app like mConnect.

Wi-Fi magic

So how has HED achieved high-resolution delivery over wireless? With approximately seven times the data rate of a CD for a 24-bit/96 kHz file, this is completely beyond the capability of Bluetooth. Instead, it’s turned to Wi-Fi, specifically, 2.4GHz, which HED says is good enough for high-resolution streaming. It calls this capability “absolute fidelity”.

One thing to note is that you can’t connect directly to your phone via Wi-Fi, you’ll have to use a Wi-Fi network. This means there will be no full fidelity audio when you’re traveling – you’ll need to be inside a Wi-Fi network with plenty of bandwidth to support high-resolution audio.

Bluetooth is supported but only supports SBC and AAC standards so this is not good news for Android users as there is no aptX or aptX HD.

build quality

The headphones are supplied with a hard case that’s molded to fit which is nice as they’ll take up less of your bag. Construction-wise, the earcups are “precision milled using CNC from a block of architectural-grade aircraft aluminum,” the earpads are made of memory foam, and the headphones’ internal chassis is made of carbon to reduce vibration.

In the hand, they impress, feeling solid and relatively lightweight, which is what you want for long listening sessions. They have a sleek, cohesive look and distributes adjustable weight evenly. I found them comfortable enough to wear enough to listen to an entire album.

On the left side is a power button that flashes a green LED when turned on, orange when charging, and a blue LED when pairing via Bluetooth. There are also buttons for skipping tracks and a shortcut button for the active noise-canceling function.

The headphones charge via USB-C and inside the case you’ll find a pouch containing a USB-A to USB-C adapter and a USB-C to Aux adapter. The headphones are powered by a 1680mAh lithium-ion battery, which claims six to eight hours of listening in high-resolution – I clocked the lower end of this most of the time. It’s not a particularly impressive staying power, though that’s hardly surprising given the specification, but at least you can get an hour of listening time in 15 minutes of charging over USB-C and charge it to 100 It only takes 1.5 hours to reach the percentage.

A dual-core 650MHZ Armv7 processor powers the HED Unity headphones, backed up with 1GB of 800MHZ DDR RAM and 16GB of eMMC. Yep, you’re essentially wearing a tiny computer on your head. These also include an inertial measurement unit (IMU) composed of a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer, which detects 9-axis head-tracking motion.

I was surprised to read this and I could only hear standard stereo but this was explained by the fact that spatial audio features have not been enabled yet and will come via over-the-air firmware update. Finally, there are also beamforming noise-canceling microphones for call clarity – but even so, calls still don’t work on Unity – another feature billed on the way. The specification list is completed with active noise cancellation technology.

to install

Setting up and using the headphones was… interesting. First of all, it takes a couple of minutes for the headphones to “boot up” and become usable – note some of the things you normally have to do with headphones. When ready you get a chime sound similar to the Windows 95 startup tone, which doesn’t fill me with good memories.

What’s worse is that even after such a long wait the headphones did not appear in the app, even though allegedly connected successfully via Bluetooth. I got the “Looking for your Unity” message every time, which is quite annoying for app-based headphones. The solution on my iPhone 12 Pro Max was to go to the Bluetooth menu and press connection again but doing this every time is not acceptable.

Then you navigate the app itself. This isn’t a native music app, so you can’t browse music, but have to find music by entering something into a search box and filtering between Qobuz or searching inside your local media server. Note that if it’s the latter, it may take time for it to appear unless it’s already spooled up. You’ll also need to make sure the app has Wi-Fi enabled – otherwise, it will default to Bluetooth. However you are not required to use the given app. You can use the aforementioned mConnect, which isn’t the prettiest app, but is faster and less hassle than the original app. mConnect Lite is free but has ads and you’re limited to two favorite folders – the paid, ad-free version costs $5.99/£5.99).

You have to return to the app to enable ANC and EQ – although you can turn the former on and off with a button on the headphones and you can just toggle the latter on with a single button.

Although Bluetooth playback is more straightforward, it still wasn’t painless. For some reason, I often experienced significant audio breakups of about 20 seconds, before the signal recovered and the audio came through clean. This isn’t something I’ve ever experienced with any other Bluetooth headphones and was somewhat shocking when it happened.

Display

From a usability standpoint, the Unity headphones are like a car accident. So game over? Well not at all. Once you’ve grappled with the technical hurdles and are actually listening to some music, eventually, you’ll be rewarded in a big way; The sound of the HED Unity is fantastic.

The presentation is natural, balanced and delightfully easy to listen to. It’s neutral by default and while I had to use the EQ to boost bass, which I otherwise found controlled, the amount of detail achieved by Unity was surprising. There was barely a track I listened to where I didn’t notice some new element I had never heard before. And kept listening, I heard.

michael jackson’s billie jean This is a test track, and in 24-bit/88kHz FLAC form, I like the way I can follow the track and the iconic layering of vocals of this sonic masterpiece: the lead vocal in the center, the harmonies and add-ons. Libs, and synth keyboards at the edges, rhythm guitar and staccato strings – and underpinning it all, that classic, relentless bass line. Even without any spatial-audio capabilities (currently), Unity gave the track space and air. Critical human nature There was also revelation and I became aware of the chime of the bell that accompanies the start of the melody, an element I had subconsciously never heard before.

Phil Collin’s original in the air Tonight From the Qobuz I could follow all the keyboard lines in the build-up, and when that classic drum fill finally started I could hear the slap of the sticks on the drum skins which felt textured and real. on daft punk be luckyNile Rodgers’ rhythm guitar sound is clean and melodious and makes me want to groove.

For singing, Unity also performed. sung by stevie nicks Dreams from classic rumors An album of breath-taking details of Ariana Grande’s duet with The Weeknd love me harder, the feeling always came. For classical I turned to classic John Williams star wars The soundtrack was rewarded with drama and power, but the headphones also revealed the somewhat brittle, treble-heavy nature of the mastering.

However, disappointingly, my enjoyment of Unity was hampered by technical problems. I can play many high-resolution tracks from my NAS server, but anything with a bit-rate over 5,000Kbps won’t play over Wi-Fi – stopping and starting. There should have been enough bandwidth for this even on 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, so this would appear to be a limitation of the processing in the headphones. It plays fine over Bluetooth, but it’s back to compressed audio, and that’s not acceptable when full fidelity is the reason for these headphones.

It was fine even with content over 5,000Kbps when the headphones were connected to my iPhone via a cable, which involved using the supplied analog to iPhone analog adapter, my own 3.5mm cable, and then the USB-C adapter. – There was something wrong with the cables. Additionally, I could play high-bit rate tracks on my NAS but that meant I was being limited to the 24-bit, 48KHz output of the iPhone’s built-in DAC – meaning I could technically get a performance boost. Was leaving it on the table.

The headphones feature active noise cancellation (ANC), but to my ears, its effect was very subtle. While walking in a park, the ANC successfully limited the effect of muffled noise from passing traffic, it was less effective with passing conversations.

Strangely, I couldn’t get simple voice calls to work over Bluetooth – upon asking it seems the Bluetooth phone profile is not yet implemented and will be added later – which is already the case with a set of headphones on sale. The set is somewhat surprising to say the least.

Should you buy?

The HED Unity headphones should be lauded for their build quality and their sound – which is sensational, delivering great purity and incredible detail. However, there are several problems. The fact that you can only take full advantage of their technical capabilities with a single streaming service is limiting – especially when you can’t even use it natively – and leaves you with a badly underpowered native Have to rely on an app or an ugly third party.

There are also issues with Bluetooth connection and playback and while you might be forgiven for waiting for spatial audio to arrive, the absence of a native Bluetooth headphone profile for making and receiving calls or using it as a PC headset is irritating. It is disturbing. Battery life is almost acceptable.

The HED Unity headphones are clearly a work in progress, but at a price of over $2,000, it seems to be a bitter pill to swallow. For this kind of money, it’s not unreasonable to expect the experience to be improved and not feel like you’re participating in an R&D program.

HED should be praised for its ambitions, and I hope HED continues to work on them and fix its operational flaws, but until you feel that you no longer have to live without cables in your life, Got to race and have money to spend, I’d do that. Recommend waiting for important software updates before considering them.