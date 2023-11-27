editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of the POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Take action on the news with POLITICO Pro,

Thanksgiving weekend was a boon for retailers. But even if consumers are willing to spend record sums between Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, a quick look at the Dash shows that America’s economic engine is still in danger of losing momentum.

“People are very cautious about their finances,” december mularkeythe managing director of investment strategy and asset allocation at SLC Management, a $273 billion asset management firm, tells your host. “They are still willing to spend but they are being cautious and careful.”

The data seems to suggest otherwise – At least at first glance.

Ahead of the weekend, the National Retail Federation’s annual survey estimated that 182 million people would shop online or in stores over the holiday weekend. The Wall Street Journal reports that the number of people visiting is up compared to last year, and Adobe Analytics found that online spending on Black Friday increased by more than 7 percent compared to last year, bringing total sales to $9.8 billion. Got closer. Today’s sales are on track to make Cyber ​​Monday the biggest shopping day of the year, with spending estimated at nearly $12 billion.

But it’s all “primarily discount driven” Vivek PandyaThe principal analyst at Adobe Digital Insights told MM on Sunday.

Growth in online retail sales slowed to the low single digits after reporting blockbuster figures in 2021 and 2022, and “we have seen that consumers are being very strategic in trying to maximize their spending.” [holiday sales events]So that they can stretch their dollars as much as possible and get maximum value,” Pandya said.

what’s more, According to Adobe, the use of “buy now, pay later” options – which enable people to pay for purchases in installments – has increased by more than 70 percent in the past week. That means more consumers are facing financial constraints, Pandya said.

Both Pandya and Mullarkey said buyers are now more price sensitive – and more likely to look for deals after nearly two years of increased borrowing costs and persistent inflation. Leaders at retail giants like Target and Walmart noted in recent earnings calls that the strain on shoppers is beginning to show, especially as they face headwinds like resuming student loan payments and higher credit card bills. .

In other words, the strong start to the holiday season may not contradict other recent signs that consumer spending is starting to soften.

We’ll have a clearer idea of ​​where things stand on price growth — as well as personal income and savings — when the Commerce Department reports personal consumption expenditures for October on Thursday.

“I don’t see it falling off a cliff,” Mularkey said. “As long as people remain in their jobs and feel good about them, they will continue to spend. But…on their demand the level is becoming normal.

monday …New home sales for October will be released at 10 a.m….

Tuesday …Fed Govt. christopher waller Chicago Fed President to deliver speech on economic outlook at American Enterprise Institute at 10 am auston goolsby Fed Governor to deliver opening address at Midwest Agriculture Conference at 10 a.m. Michelle Bowman To speak on monetary policy and the economy at the Utah Bankers Association and Salt Lake Chamber breakfast at 10:45 a.m. … Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision michael barr Some speeches on the Community Reinvestment Act are scheduled for 1:05 and 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday …The first revision of third-quarter GDP will be released at 8:30 a.m.…CFPB Director Rohit Chopra Cleveland Fed President to testify in House Financial Services hearing at 10 a.m. Loretta Meister Will deliver keynote address on banking sector turmoil at 1:45 pm… SEC’s Small Business Advisory Committee meeting at 10 am… Fed’s beige book to be released at 2 pm… Supreme Court Securities and Exchange Commission Will hear arguments on vs. Jerksey.

Thursday … PCE, personal income and expenditures for October will be released at 8:30 a.m. … New York Fed Chair john williams Will deliver keynote address at Bretton Woods Committee and New York Fed event at 9:05 a.m…. Chopra to testify at Senate Banking at 10:15 a.m…. SEC has a closed meeting at 2:15 p.m.

Friday … Barr will deliver remarks on bank supervision and regulation at the fifth European Central Bank Forum on Banking Supervision at 3 a.m. … Fed Chair jerome powell to have an in-depth conversation with the president of Spelman College Helen Gale 11 am

Biden is moving on supply chains — Mr. President, his administration is still feeling the brunt of inflation Joe Biden Will sign an executive order later today directing the formation of Council on Supply Chain Resilience – Co-chaired by the National Security Adviser and the National Economic Adviser – to develop a whole-of-government strategy to address the supply chain challenges that have led to rising prices following the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has created unprecedented stress on our supply chains,” said the director of the National Economic Council. Lael Brainard The administration’s actions “will strengthen US supply chains and reduce costs for American families,” he told reporters on Sunday.

Biden’s actions on Monday would expand HHS authorities under the Defense Production Act to improve domestic manufacturing in the medical sector while also directing improvements in data-sharing across departments and agencies. The Department of Energy and USDA will also announce nearly $500 million in funding for investments in clean energy supply chains and domestic food supply chains.

A WTF in OCC – The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency was tapped Prashant Bhardwaj Its first salary as chief financial technology officer was $303,400 per year. Problem? His resume was a sham, writes Jason Mikula of Fintech Business Weekly. Among the alleged fabrications, the employment history that Bhardwaj provided to the OCC included claims that he had worked at Citi as early as 1994, when he was just 13 years old. He has also been charged with three DUIs and his ex-wife is seeking a restraining order in connection with the divorce.

Bhardwaj’s ability to secure a high-profile role at the OCC raises questions about how he was vetted and how he performed. According to Mikula, the OCC did not answer questions about how he became a candidate, the investigative process or what procedures or information he may have accessed during his four-month tenure at the agency. Bhardwaj did not respond to Mikula’s inquiry on LinkedIn.

Meanwhile, at the FDIC —Jasper Goodman reports that House Republicans are calling FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg and other officials to testify about alleged workplace misconduct at the agency.

It’s the economy, idiot , myla cromerAn associate professor of political science at Goucher College and director of the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics, which conducts the Goucher College poll, makes the case for Democrats to be nervous when it comes to Biden’s survey on the economy. The time has come.

no safety net – The gradual weakening and dismantling of the pandemic-era social safety net is a major challenge for Biden as he bids for a second term in the Democratic Party’s key constituencies – including women, youth and people of color. People, including Politico’s Garrett Downs. Olivia Olander, Michael Stratford and Marcia Brown report.

“The expansion of these policies actually had a major impact on economic hardship,” chloe eastan economist and visiting fellow at the Brookings Institute’s Hamilton Project told POLITICO in an interview. Bringing them back, he said, “has caused a huge increase in hardship among American families.”

Trenton takes – New Jersey Governor. Phil MurphyThe effort to punish companies that maintained ties to Russia and Belarus after the invasion of Ukraine has backfired in its coverage, Politico’s Daniel Hahn reports.

The state voluntarily suspended enforcement of its sweeping Russian sanctions law after the US subsidiary of Japan-based electronics company Kyocera won an injunction. But before that, the state Treasury Department had begun the process of blacklisting “JPMorgan Chase, the world’s largest bank, as well as Xerox and the U.S. subsidiary of Tarkett, a major turf field supplier and flooring company,” according to the public. ” “Records obtained by POLITICO through the Open Public Records Act.”

CZ in Seattle — Prosecutors are urging a federal judge to keep Binance founder and former CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao in the U.S. after he pleaded guilty to money laundering charges in Seattle last week, Reuters reports. His lawyers argue that he poses “no flight risk” and should be allowed to return to his home in the UAE until his sentencing hearing early next year, CoinDesk’s Nikhilesh Dey reports.

