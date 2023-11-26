Heavy snowfall in Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova leaves 1 dead and many without power

In Bulgaria, the government has declared a state of emergency in large parts of the country.

Heavy snowfall and a strong blizzard lashed Romania and Moldova on Sunday, killing one person and knocking out power to hundreds of areas, officials said, as well as closing some national roads.

A 40-year-old man died in Moldova on Sunday after his vehicle skidded off the road and hit a tree, Moldova’s national police said, adding that six road accidents had been reported by noon local time.

“We repeatedly appeal to drivers not to take to the road with unequipped cars and to drive at low speed,” Moldovan police said in a statement posted on Telegram. and warned against driving “without urgent necessity”.

In Romania, a red weather warning was issued for the eastern counties of Constanta, Tulcea, Galaţi and Brăila, where winds were forecast to reach 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph), the National Meteorological Administration said.

Romania’s Energy Minister Sebastian Barduza told The Associated Press on Sunday that more than 400 areas had lost power.

Emergency officials said both national and local roads were closed in four counties on Sunday. Officials in Constanta and Brăila counties said at least 69 areas were without power, but teams were deployed to fix the outages. Other less severe weather warnings were also issued in other parts of Romania.

In neighboring Bulgaria, a powerful winter storm brought heavy snowfall and forced the government to declare a state of emergency across large parts of the country on Sunday. More than 1,000 settlements, mostly in Bulgaria’s north-east, remained without electricity on Sunday, according to Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov.

Two people died and 36 were injured in traffic accidents in Bulgaria during the stormy weather in the last 24 hours. Denkov said the strong winds also closed roads, caused traffic accidents and travel delays, and downed trees and power lines.

