Heavy metal band Megadeth announced the debut of their 5,000-piece Generative Collection at X on December 5, featuring the band’s mascot, Vic Rattlehead.

The initiative is moving beyond the traditional fan club to a fan-owned community.

Introduction @megadethdigitalOur 5000-piece generic collection featuring Vic Rattlehead has been brought to life in a new way by our talented artist @thehandyLive on December 22nd, you will have the opportunity to open doors to the real and metaverse worlds alike, gaining access… pic.twitter.com/Ed9YxqCTe6

As part of the announcement, the band shared that the collection, MegadethDigital, brought to life by artist The Heady, is set to go live on December 22. The collection will provide participants with access to exclusive merchandise and VIP experiences, including opportunities to obtain autographs. , Engage in one-on-one conversations with items and band members.

As far as metal bands are concerned, this band is hardly the first to get into the NFT game. Avenged Sevenfold was also reported to have shared support for the digital asset class in May this year.

The timing of the release may also be opportune for another reason, coinciding with a recent research report from Binance stating that the NFT market saw significant growth in November, signaling a reversal from year-long decline, Which resulted in a sales volume of $0.91. Arab. ,

This surge represents a remarkable 200% month-on-month increase, which is the highest increase in 2023.

