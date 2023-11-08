Angry traders in the flood-hit city have criticized Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, saying a £15 million aid fund is not enough.

Following the announcement of financial aid he visited Downpatrick in County Down.

But business owners whose premises were destroyed expressed anger that he did not meet them and left through the back door when they gathered to talk to them.

Businessman Bartley Murphy said: “My life, my pension has now been frozen, sitting on hold,” he said.

“if he [Chris Heaton-Harris] He wants Irish manners, he’ll get them now. “I’m angry and angry and I’m not afraid to express my anger.”

Extensive flooding last week affected parts of Northern Ireland.

Newry Chamber of Commerce said it estimated around £37m would be needed to repair the damage in the Newry, Morne and Down District Council area.

Its president, Julie Gibbons, also said more help is needed.

,[The £15m] It’s not very close yet, but it’s a good start,” he told BBC News NI.

“This is much more than rumor and expectation.”

‘Get business back’

Mr Heaton-Harris made the announcement in Newry, one of the areas worst hit by recent heavy rain.

Ms Gibbons said, “We had a positive two-hour conversation. He was sympathetic and supportive, so that’s a start.”

“This will give those worst affected the confidence to return to business.”

Julie Gibbons of Newry Chamber of Conference said more help is needed

What damage was done?

This month’s flooding was described by Stormont’s Department of Infrastructure as “an extraordinary natural event”.

Around 100 businesses in Newry were affected, some suffering “catastrophic” damage.

Meanwhile, a Downpatrick business owner said the shop’s stock was “just floating around” after the floods.

Homes in Portadown were also affected.

Ms Gibbons said local representatives and businesses would “keep pushing” for more help, but hoped the money would be made available soon.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the funding would help businesses re-establish

‘Business in survival mode’

Representing local shoppers, Eamonn Connolly, managing director of Newry Business Improvement District, welcomed the funding, but said it “will not go very far”.

Some businesses were in “survival mode” with losses of up to £1 million.

He said Newry businesses had initially sought £40 million across the council district, but even this “does not fully cover the extent of the losses”.

“Every day we clean up we discover more hidden damage, and we still haven’t gotten to the full extent of it,” he said.

Glyn Roberts and Colin Neil, chief executives of Retail NI and Hospitality Ulster, said the funding was “a welcome first step”, but added that “much more will be needed”.

Mr Heaton-Harris said the money would “help with clean-up costs and help businesses reopen”.

“I can only imagine how people are feeling,” he said.

“People who have suffered harm need to be reassured that support will be available. That’s the right thing a devolved executive should be able to deliver.”

However, he said that in the absence of an executive, the UK Government would provide the funding.

Sinn Féin South Down MP Chris Hazzard said the funding was “not good enough” given the scale of the damage.

“It’s very disappointing to talk about it openly,” he said.

“Speaking to local businesses here in Downpatrick this evening, they are absolutely shocked that, despite the warm words from the Secretary of State, we are not seeing the relative action we need.”

SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath said the Northern Ireland Office should quickly outline how emergency funding will be allocated, the criteria for application and how quickly support will be provided to those affected.

“This is a sign that things are now moving in the right direction,” he said.

The British Government will make £15 million available for NI floods – although the money is welcome, I’m not sure it will go far enough. We need to know its functioning and how much each business can apply for. 120 businesses were affected in Newry, Morne and Down council alone, @SDLPlive pic.twitter.com/Uc1RPleO8q – Colin McGrath 🇺🇦 (@ColinSDLP) 8 November 2023

Where is the money coming from?

Mr Heaton-Harris was critical of the fact that a non-working Stormont executive delayed financial support for flood-affected businesses and homes.

“Ministers could make decisions much quicker because there would not be as much debate with the UK Government as the money for provision would be kept in Stormont by Stormont ministers,” he said.

The £15 million is being made available by converting some of Stormont’s infrastructure budget into day-to-day spending.

However, the devolved administrations – which also include Scotland and Wales – require central government permission to make this type of capital-to-resource switch, so if there was a Stormont executive it would have the power to spend the money in this way. Negotiations would still be required.

Chris Hazzard said the reallocation of funds was “robbing Peter to pay Paul”.

He said: “This is recycled capital money from local government departments that are already under severe pressure.”

Mr Heaton-Harris said the money was “very much available now” but it would be up to local councils and the Northern Ireland Civil Service to implement it.

Asked whether the amount from the government would be enough for each affected business, the Secretary said it would be used mainly for clean-up costs and to “get them back up and running.”

“From what I heard [from businesses]… They have all kinds of huge issues that are short-term, medium-term and long-term, but I’d like to think it’s a statement of support for those businesses, nothing less.”

Eamonn Connolly welcomed the “urgency” of funding for businesses.

“At the moment they are in a survival mode and many people have to make big decisions about whether they can actually reopen, so this is a very welcome start. What that means in real terms, we don’t know yet.” Are.”

Mr Connolly said he believed the money would be allocated “through local councils for expedient distribution”.

He said a “tailored response” would be required due to the extent of the damage.

