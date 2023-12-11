Heather Mills blames 'gaslighting' meat industry for decline of vegan business

Ms Mills founded VBites in 1993 after leaving animal products following a traffic accident – Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire

Heather Mills has blamed “gaslighting” the meat industry for the collapse of her vegan food empire.

Ms Mills, who has previously voiced ambitions to turn the north east of England into the “Silicon Valley of plant-based foods”, said in a statement on her website that she was “devastated” as WeBites went into administration this week. Preparing to apply.

VBites was founded in 1993 and describes itself as “the original plant-based food pioneers”. It makes meat-free sausages, burgers and fish fingers, and previously had a supplier agreement with McDonald’s.

Ms Mills criticized celebrity campaigns promoting dairy products and the meat industry as fueling a decline in demand for vegan foods.

Ms Mills wrote: “One of the key issues the plant-based market needs to tackle is the blatant and well-funded marketing of misinformation currently being perpetrated by the meat and dairy industries – and sadly That it is endorsed by select celebrities who, in my view, should take their responsibilities as influencers more seriously.

“Many of the campaigns we are seeing such as the ‘Got Milk’ campaign by the dairy industry, mocking plant milks, insulting lactose intolerant people as well as ethical environmental animal lovers, are well-funded gaslighting initiatives that Differs from the facts and sows seeds of doubt among consumers who deserve to know the truth.

“The plant-based industry needs to take leadership from the dairy industry to unify its voice, but as a force for good and promote facts as opposed to lies and misinformation.”

Ms Mills, who is the former wife of Sir Paul McCartney, said that “corporate greed and poor management”, the cost of living crisis and rising prices were also responsible for the collapse of VBites.

In 2021, Ms Mills sold a 25 per cent stake in VBites to Pfeiffer & Langen, owner of German food company Intersnack, which counts Tyrrells Crisps and Hula Hoops among its brands.

He said: “It is surprising and inevitable that where there is profit to be made, amorphous corporate entities will follow and unfortunately their practices often undermine the entrepreneurial spirit, flexibility and agility of movement that make plant-based entrepreneurs so successful.” Has been found.

“There is often a tendency to treat their investments as short-term experiments and opportunistic flights of fancy, wrap them in restrictive regimes, and then either walk away or implement acquisitions when the market bounces back.”

Meatless Farms was acquired by VFC in June amid falling demand for vegan products since the pandemic – Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Ms Mills founded VBites after giving up animal products as an alternative treatment to conventional medicine, claiming it helped her recover from a 1993 traffic accident in which she lost a leg.

The company, which owns three factories in the north east of England, sells over 140 different products to supermarkets as well as catering and hospitality businesses, exporting its products to 20 different countries.

Demand for plant-based food has slowed since the pandemic and several vegan food companies have collapsed, including Meatless Farms, which was bought by a rival brand, VFC, in June.

Meanwhile, large food suppliers such as Nestlé have discontinued some of their vegan products, while supermarkets have cut the number of products they sell. Pret a Manger has closed most of its “Veggie Pret” stores.

When sausage maker Heck reduced its range of vegan products from 15 to two earlier this year, its founder, Andrew Keeble, said: “The public somehow weren’t ready for it yet. They didn’t want all those vegetables in the sausage.”

Ms Mills said she had invested “millions of pounds” of her own money in VBites and had tried “every possible solution to keep it going”.

He added: “Anyone who knows me well knows how much blood, sweat and tears I and my team have put into the business for the sole purpose of furthering the plant-based movement of which we are 30. Has been leading for more than 100 years. year and a major change in the protection of global human health, environmental protection and animal welfare.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com