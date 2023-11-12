Heat pumps ‘too noisy’ for millions of British homes, government told

heat pump noise

Heat pumps in millions of homes are too loud to be installed under government noise guidelines, ministers have been told.

The government wants to install 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028 to hit the net zero target, but a report from noise experts warns this could limit uptake.

Studies show that most heat pumps are too loud for many homes in built-up areas, such as terraced houses and flats, as they would break noise limits set for homeowners who do not have planning permission and government grants. Want to install it with.

The report, seen by The Telegraph, shows that local authorities are also bracing for a rise in noise complaints as more and more green equipment is installed in urban areas.

The findings, which were prepared by a group of noise experts, have been sent to the government to contribute to a review of heat pump noise being run by the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (Desnez).

Air source heat pumps, which are located outside a home, can produce a low sustained hum between 40 to 60 decibels which is similar to the noise level made by a refrigerator or dishwasher. They will generally run continuously throughout the winter.

The Government is encouraging homeowners to install heat pumps by offering up to £7,500 towards the cost under the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS). The grant was increased by £5,000 last month after less than 10,000 of the 30,000 vouchers available were redeemed in the first year.

But to qualify for government funding, heat pump installations must comply with rules set by the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) – including a minimum level of noise disturbance to neighbours. This means the heat pump must not produce noise louder than 42 decibels within one meter of a neighbour’s door or window.

Yet the report, which was presented to the Institute of Acoustics at a conference, found that not a single top heat pump from the five main manufacturers would meet MCS standards on appliance noise unless the unit was located at least 4 meters away. Don’t be.

The authors cautioned: “Without MCS there is no BUS grant and hence, there is likely to be a significant reduction in uptake [heat pumps] Throughout England and Wales.”

Heat pump installations installed without planning permission as permitted development must also comply with MCS standards.

The report was compiled by experts from consultancy Apex Acoustics, Sustainable Acoustics and ANV Measurement Systems. Two consultants were appointed by the Welsh Government to advise on heat pump noise, and a summary of the report’s findings has also now been sent to Desnages for inclusion in a UK-wide review.

Researchers examined heat pump product factsheets from manufacturers covering about 70 percent of the market to find out how noisy they would be and how far they would have to be placed from a neighboring house to meet guidelines. It found that models designed to provide higher heat output, or larger homes, would need to be spaced 10 meters apart.

Peter Rogers of Sustainable Acoustics said all terraces, flats and rental buildings – equivalent to 47 per cent of the UK’s housing stock – would struggle to install heat pumps under MCS guidelines. They also said that some installations in semi-detached homes, which account for 31 per cent of homes in Britain, could breach the guidelines.

Information on noise levels in homes is difficult to understand, he said: “Sound emissions data is provided by manufacturers for each model, but it varies greatly in how easy it is to find and how it is presented.” Is.”

Researchers also raised concerns that installers do not always offer quieter models to homeowners because they often only fit heat pumps made by one manufacturer and are limited to one firm’s products.

Ministers aim to ban new gas boilers by 2035 in an effort to achieve net zero. Gas boilers will be banned in new homes from 2025.

The report said that planning offices were “only concerned about the visual aspects”, and that Welsh local authorities were expecting a “sharp increase” in noise complaints if the UK Government’s rollout targets were met.

To meet noise regulations and receive grant funding, some homeowners will have to build a sound barrier – potentially at a cost of up to £5,000, said Jack Harvey-Clark of Apex Acoustics. But even if soundproofing is installed, it may not be enough to reduce noise to acceptable levels.

Alternatively, they may opt for an expensive split system, where part of the heat pump is built inside the home.

Mr Harvey-Clark said: “There is very little incentive at the moment for manufacturers to develop more sophisticated, quieter, air-source heat pumps.”

The report concluded that “there is clear objective evidence that noise emissions [air source heat pumps] Has the potential to cause irritation and give rise to complaints”.

However, it adds that manufacturers are increasingly creating more efficient and quieter products and heat pumps are needed to reduce the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels.

MCS estimates that approximately 3,000 heat pumps are currently being installed each month. The problem is further compounded by the lack of qualified engineers to install heat pumps.

Bean Beanland, of the industry lobby group Heat Pump Federation, said regulation should be improved to encourage manufacturers to produce quieter units, adding: “The current system requires the box around the heat pump to be 0.6 cubic metres. Must be smaller than. If that condition did not exist, manufacturers would be able to impose greater acoustic attenuation.’

Charlotte Lee, chief executive of trade body the Heat Pump Association, said the industry continues to invest in product development and the number of ultra-quiet heat pumps will inevitably increase.

He added: “Our industry will continue to support the installation of the most appropriate heat pump solution in all situations.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: “These claims fail to recognize that heat pumps have become significantly quieter over the last decade, with ultra-low noise emission models now available.

“Heat pumps can be installed in most homes without the need for planning permission or additional acoustic insulation.”

