Heat pump grants increased by 50% to improve slow take-up across England and Wales

The government is increasing its air source heat pump grant by 50% to £7,500 for homeowners in England and Wales from Monday amid criticism over the slow adoption of low carbon technology.

The £2,500 in extra help – on top of the proposed £5,000 – aims to reduce the cost of installing an air source heat pump to less than the average gas boiler.

Help to install ground source heat pumps – which are not suitable for most homes in the UK as they require access to large outdoor space – will increase from £6,000 to £7,500.

The increase, which was announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last month alongside a planned ban on new gas boilers by 2035, comes after the government faced criticism from the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) over its home heating policies. . ,

Heat pumps are seen as vital to meeting the UK’s 2035 climate targets by halving carbon emissions from heating buildings, which still account for around a quarter of the UK’s fossil fuel demand.

But the government’s stated ambition to install 600,000 heat pumps every year by 2028 is having difficulty gaining public support due to the high initial cost of installation and a lack of clear information.

The NIC said last week that the current rate of heat pump installation was “not cutting the mustard” and that the scheme’s funding needed to be increased if more households were to benefit. According to the PA, the scheme’s current budget is underspent, as families shy away from the cost and complexity of switching.

The infrastructure tsar calls on the Government to spend up to £4 billion every year for the next 12 years to cover the full cost of heat pump installation and support energy-efficiency improvements for the 1.5 million lowest-income households in England Did.

It also says better-off people should be given access to 0% finance to cover additional costs beyond the heat pump grant and additional funds should be invested in updating social housing heating systems.

The Commission said around 8 million buildings would need to switch from gas boilers, which heat nine in 10 English properties, to cleaner alternatives by 2035 to meet the UK’s 2050 net zero target.

Greg Jackson, founder of Octopus Energy – which has invested heavily in developing heat pumps – said: “We see huge demand for heat pumps because they are three or four times more energy efficient than gas boilers, and these government grants. With “they” it is also economical to install.”

The government said it has set aside £10m to support innovation to cut the installation costs of heat pumps. It is also launching an advertising campaign to promote energy efficiency measures in homes this winter.

Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho said: “No one should have to choose between cutting costs and cutting emissions. Our pragmatic approach means we can achieve our ambitious net zero targets without hitting the wallets of hard-working families. Can continue.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com