Hearty meal that makes up a traditional Dominican breakfast

The best way to start your trip to the Caribbean, your morning anyway? Try a traditional Dominican Republic breakfast: a full and hearty meal that offers a little bit of everything.

The all-inclusive resort Club Med Punta Cana serves traditional Dominican breakfasts at its à la carte restaurant, Indigo. ,[That breakfast] It includes Dominican mangue – mashed bananas – pickled red onions, Dominican salami, fried cheese and eggs,” said Jerry Tschudi, director of food and beverage for Club Med North America.

Known as Los Tres Golpes, the breakfast includes some country-specific dishes and, according to Tschudi, is “a popular meal in Dominican culture.” In particular, the banana is a star of cuisine that commonly appears in cuisines in the Caribbean, as well as Central and South America, Asia, and Africa. Although plantains are similar to bananas, they differ for a few reasons, including their starch content. At Dominican breakfasts, they usually come mashed; You can make mangu by boiling green bananas and mixing them with butter. It creates a creamy, smooth dish with the texture of mashed potatoes—but tastes like something entirely its own.

Given the combination of mashed bananas, pickled onions, and scrambled eggs, the Dominican breakfast packs not only flavor but texture as well. However, the other two ingredients may be the key to creating your own Caribbean-inspired breakfast and savoring the flavor of indigo.

Think beyond your deli meat and cheese

Whether you’re in the Caribbean or away from the beach, you can make your own Dominican Republic-style breakfast—as long as you choose your salami and cheese intentionally. “The most important aspect for its most authentic flavor is to find the right Dominican salami – salchichón cominicano – and cheese – queso de frere,” Tschudi said. “If you can get those two ingredients, it’s easy to make and enjoy again and again!”

Dominican salami refers to salami that is flavorful, smoky, and cured. No, this is not the thinly sliced ​​salami from your lunchtime sandwich. Rather, Dominican salami doesn’t need bread – and it’s best served fried. You can find this meat fairly easily, whether you choose to buy it online or at your grocery store.

On a similar note, the cheese – queso de frire – shines after frying, similar to halloumi due to its low melting temperature. However, queso de freire is its entity; When fried and heated through, you’ll get a crispy exterior and a gooey, cheesy center. Basically, this fried cheese is the best. Admittedly, combining cheese and meat with scrambled eggs and mashed bananas might seem like a side. Yet in the case of Dominican Republic breakfast, these two ingredients are signature staples that bring the entire meal together.

