‘Heartbreaking’: UK asked to take action as patients die while waiting for care

A queue of ambulances outside the accident and emergency department of Bath Royal United Hospital , [+] On October 17, 2022 in Bath, England. The sight of ambulances queuing outside NHS hospitals is a sign of the continuing pressure on the health and social care system across the UK, resulting in patients having to wait longer for ambulances than expected. getty images

a stroke. an infection. Stomach complaint.

Three deaths, and a wait of over thirty hours for emergency care.

These are the original details of a “heartbreaking” coronial report from the south of England. In it, a local coroner calls on the British government to intervene as patients die waiting for ambulances and hospital beds.

Their report, addressed to Victoria Atkins, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, described three people who died after waiting hours for emergency care.

First, 88-year-old John Seagrove died after a stroke – the effects of which could have been mitigated if he had reached hospital in time to receive a treatment called thrombolysis.

The second, Pauline Humphreys, 88, died after developing a serious leg infection. An ambulance was called after his condition deteriorated at home, but it did not arrive for 11 hours. Doctors did not know for sure whether earlier intervention would have saved him, but they told the coroner’s court that earlier antibiotics “would have greatly improved” his chances of survival.

The third patient was Patricia Steggles, who arrived at the hospital about nine hours after an ambulance was called due to severe stomach pain. At the hospital, physicians believed an interventional radiology procedure could help. But by this time, the service had been closed for the night. Ms Steggles died the next morning while waiting for treatment.

It is relatively unusual for a coroner to issue such a warning to the Department of Health and Social Care. And it’s even more unusual for them to do it twice.

Exactly a year earlier, the same coroner – Andrew Cox, who works in the south west of England – described four deaths in similar circumstances.

“I want to make it clear that these … deaths are not isolated cases,” he wrote in this latest report. “They are just an example of the type of cases the region has regularly dealt with over the past two years.”

The entire country has been struggling with a crisis in its emergency care services since the pandemic subsided, with long wait times for ambulances and delays in handing over patients to emergency rooms relatively common.

There are many reasons for this, including a sustained increase in demand, a fragile social care sector, difficulties in discharging patients, chronic staff shortages and even ambulance shortages, all through hospitals and the wider health care system. Hindering the flow of patients.

In January, the country’s Public Service Committee said the crisis was caused by “unmet needs at all levels of health and care services.”

It is difficult to know how much damage and how many deaths were caused by long waits for care. But the Royal College of Emergency Medicine previously estimated that more than 23,000 deaths in 2022 could be linked to long emergency waits.

Only a small number of these deaths will result in a letter issued by Coroner Andrew Cox – a Regulation 28 “Prevention of Future Deaths” report sent after the coroner’s inquest. But as the crisis continues, such documents continue to be released.

I identified 24 warnings from coroners in England in the first half of 2023 in a report Health Services Journal, According to my calculations, this number has almost doubled reflecting the ongoing pressures across the country.

Although there was some improvement in waiting times over the summer, winter is likely to put additional pressure on services once again. And staff are feeling the effects of two years of extreme conditions in emergency rooms and ambulances.

Andrew Cox wrote, “I’m now hearing evidence from an inquiry into ‘burn-out’ among paramedics, nurses and doctors.” The hospital where Ms. Steggles, Ms. Humphreys and Mr. Seagrove died is “now finding it difficult to fill open positions,” he said.

When interviewing ambulance staff for a report published earlier this year, the country’s Health Care Safety and Investigation Branch said that “many staff cried or displayed excessive emotion” while discussing their work.

National investigator Neil Alexander said at the time: “We heard words like ‘hopeless’, ‘powerless’, ‘hurt’, ‘relentless’ during our interviews with them, and many expressed that they felt burdened and “Experiencing moral injury.”

Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, told me reports like Andrew Cox’s were “always heartbreaking”.

He said, “It is vitally important that coroners continue to produce these reports as they highlight where things are going wrong, and demonstrate the human cost of a failing system.” “I am sure that the issues detailed in these cases – waiting too long for first responders, assessing and treating people in ambulances in hospital car parks, and delays in patient admission – are all relevant to working in emergency care. Will be very familiar to many people.

Unless the “underlying issues” and underfunding that are fueling the emergency care crisis are addressed, “we will continue to see more tragic, and potentially avoidable, deaths.”