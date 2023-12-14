The final performance of a percussion classic in San Francisco

I have often written in these pages about the transformative value of storytelling in theatre, music and the visual arts. In shick machine, the Paul Drescher Ensemble – a Bay Area innovator in musical performance – employs all three to tell a story that is as original as it is relevant. This weekend (December 15-17), Z Space is hosting what is believed to be the final performance of the piece In San Francisco. That may be true, but given the show’s newfound relevance today – and the timeless principles it adheres to in storytelling – I highly doubt it.



The show originated at Z Space in about 2009 (during the Great Recession) as a collaboration with Steven Schick – a talented music producer. the new York Times Recently crowned as the “Philosopher Kings of Percussion” – Paul Drescher, Rinde Eckert, and other innovators in the “new music”. Historically, the venue spans from the days of Milton Babbitt and John Cage to the present with artists such as the Kronos Quartet. In this world, the Drescher Ensemble stands for mixing and combining storytelling methods.

shick machine, Performed as a solo work by Schick, “A Sound Collector and Sound Inventor” tells the story of Laszlo Klangfarben, whose wife has left him, and who is now learning to live alone. “It’s a world that is not friendly to Lazlo and is chaotic,” says Schick. So he descends into his basement and creates a complex assemblage of invented instruments, transforming the gloom and chaos into a vibrant, pulsating, transcendental soundscape. He is still alone, but his victory is to share this regenerative experience with others. It is a modern depiction of the parable of the lonely artist who finds purpose by creating a way to connect with the world.



Behind this story is the story of the making of the Schick Machine.

In the mid-aughts, Schick, Drescher, Eckert, instrument inventor Daniel Schmidt, mechanical sound artist Matt Heckert, and others began a four-year workshop. In a normal session. Shik will arrive in space filled with many newly invented percussion instruments. He would play with them improvisationally, taking notes from the team in real time (“The tempo isn’t right here,” “A light would work better there.”) Drescher and Schmidt would make adjustments to the new equipment. Eckert would write and revise the “text” (script) and direct Schick’s stage movements. From session to session, the music became increasingly coherent, to the point where the team began to formulate a structure for the story, and Schick began to draw certain passages for composition, but without the need for a fixed score.

In the end, the long collaborative process was an essential element in the alchemy of the story. Slow and incremental development with masters in their respective fields (lighting, sound, instruments and performance) created a deep, hard-earned authenticity. It’s reminiscent of the script-development process shared by renowned filmmaker Mike Leigh and solo performance artist Josh Kornbluth. This is rare given the time and pre-production costs, but when done well it is spectacular.

I spoke with Schick on the phone last week during rehearsals for this weekend’s show. He remembered a performance years ago when after the show he invited the audience on stage, as he always does. (The audience is always eager to touch the new equipment. A dismantled pipe organ, a huge hurdy-gurdy, loud and revolving machines). At that performance, a young girl came center stage, her arms outstretched and said:

“Look at the world’s greatest invention!”

for manufacturers shick machine The hope is that with Saturday and Sunday matinees, the show will attract more parents and children. I highly recommend it. Think of it as an alternative or companion to other winter solstice events (A Christmas Carol, The Nutcracker), It is a story of renewal and childlike wonder. Just in time for the holidays.

Lazlo Klangfarben (Steven Schick) in his basement workshop

Source: www.forbes.com