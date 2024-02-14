Hear inspiring stories from Afghan female refugee MD entrepreneurs

ROCKVILLE, MD – The Women’s Circle in Rockville, a group of Afghan women refugees, held a special meeting Sunday, where the founder of a Potomac-based company shared stories about her path to building a new business as an immigrant.

Each monthly meeting of the Women’s Circle has a theme, a guest speaker, and often a giveaway.

The women’s circle, organized by the Montgomery County New Neighbors Interfaith Alliance, began more than a year ago after volunteers noticed women’s feelings of isolation, lack of peer relationships and persistent depression due to living in a new country.

The meetings also allow the women to take advantage of their newfound freedom because under Taliban rule in their home country of Afghanistan, it is illegal for women to meet each other freely.

At Sunday’s event, held at Temple Beth Ami in Rockville, New Neighbors Interfaith Alliance teamed up with OgieBear, a company founded by Iranian immigrant and entrepreneur Nina Farzin. Oogiebear sells an innovative range of baby and baby care products.

OogieBear, which has been featured on ABC’s Shark Tank, now has monthly Amazon sales of $500,000. It is also recognized and certified by the National Council for Women’s Business Enterprise.

About 50 women attended Sunday’s meeting, where they heard Farzin’s story about how she found success and belonging in the U.S. Farzin gave free OogieBear baby products to every woman in attendance and showed them how to use the products compared to other products on the market. Explain the benefits of doing so.

Iranian immigrant Nina Farzin (right), founder of Potomac-based OogieBear, gave free OogieBear baby products to every woman attending Sunday’s meeting. (oogiebear)

“I felt an overwhelming desire to connect with these women,” Farzin said in a statement.

Farzin presented her stories with a translator to ensure every woman could understand. “I became emotional when these women, wanting to connect with me, started asking me questions in my native language, Farsi,” she said.

“Overall, the NNIA Women’s Circle is a wonderful program supporting mothers, providing an environment for connection and friendship in an unfamiliar country.” Farzin said.

In its three years, NNIA has worked with more than 200 refugee and asylum-seeking arrivals, taking over from resettlement agencies contracted by the U.S. government when their services expire.

The IRS-registered nonprofit is volunteer-run and provides housing subsidies, home furnishings, English language tuition, job placement, counseling, and logistical assistance. Funding for the NNIA comes from more than 20 Montgomery County churches, synagogues, mosques and temples, as well as individual contributions.

Source: patch.com