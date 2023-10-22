NEWARK, Oct. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brainy Insights estimates that the healthy snack market will grow from US$92.4 billion in 2022 to US$178.3 billion by 2032. Consumers are currently looking for affordable, easy-to-access and delicious snacks. Will meet their daily nutritional needs. The food sector is rapidly evolving due to advances in preservation science, processing, raw material utilization and innovative packaging techniques. This is driving innovation and development of novel food products which is expanding the snacking market globally. The growth of e-commerce platforms and delivery networks is also expected to benefit the global market for healthy snacks.

Key information about healthy snacks market

North America emerged as the most important market with 33.2% market revenue share in 2022.

North America dominated the market with a market share of approximately 33.2% in 2022. Although Americans already eat a lot of snacks, they are becoming more conscious of consuming healthier snacks to prevent many of the health risks associated with snack overconsumption. The high concentration of supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores in the neighborhood is another important factor that has increased sales in the market.

The savory segment had the largest market share of 38.3% in 2022.

The snacks segment continues to dominate the market, with a market share of approximately 38.3% in 2022. The primary customers of this group are working-class people and recent college graduates, for whom healthy, salty snack foods have become a viable alternative to meals. , Salty snacks can help people curb their appetite and prevent over-indulgence during meals.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment had the largest market share at 58.9% in 2022.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment dominated the market with a market share of approximately 58.9% in 2022. The accelerated growth of retail infrastructure in developing countries has fueled the growth of this sector. Additionally, supermarket chains have adopted the trend of quick delivery services in an effort to increase their brand recognition internationally. In recent months a growing number of supermarkets have partnered with or invested in large fast delivery businesses.

market dynamics

Driver: There is increasing awareness about the importance of living a healthy lifestyle

The growing public awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and making educated food choices has had a major impact on the healthy snacks market. As they become more aware of the impact of their food choices on their overall health, consumers are actively looking for better alternatives to common snacks. Additionally, as more people choose special diets such as vegetarianism, veganism, gluten-free diets, and dairy-free diets, the market for snacks that cater to these dietary choices has grown. Individuals looking for practical options choose nutritious snacks that meet specific dietary needs.

Some of the major players operating in the healthy snack market are:

• B&G Foods

• Del Monte Foods, Inc.

• Dole Packaged Foods, LLC.

• Hormel Foods Corporation

• Monsoon crop

• Select crops

• Nestle

• Kellogg Company

• Unilever

• Danone

• PepsiCo

• Mondelez International

Major segments covered in the market:

By Product:

• Fruit

• Delicious

• sweet shop

• dairy

• Frozen and refrigerated

• bakery

• Other

By distribution channel:

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• convenience stores

• Online

• Other

by region

• Asia Pacific (US, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, rest of MEA)

