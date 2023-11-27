New York, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global healthcare virtual assistant market size is expected to expand at ~35% CAGR between 2024 and 2036. The market is set to garner revenues of US$33 billion. By the end of 2036, exceeding the revenue of ~USD 708 million in the year 2023. The world is taking initiatives to expand health care benefits and facilities with the help of digital health which is mainly driving the growth of the market. Digital and cutting-edge information and communication technologies will play a vital role in ensuring that more than a billion people benefit from universal health coverage, an additional one billion people are better protected from health emergencies, and more than a billion people achieve better health and well-being. Can enjoy. WHO’s Triple Billion Target is included in its Thirteenth General Program of Work, 2019–2023.

Internet of Things, virtual medical attention, remote monitoring, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, blockchain, smart wearables, platforms, devices enabling data exchange and storage, and allowing remote data capture and transmission of data and contextual dissemination Knowledge that tools create continuity of care across the entire health ecosystem has proven to be an opportunity to improve health outcomes.

Increasing investment in healthcare technology will drive growth of the healthcare virtual assistant market

Health technology is one of the most vibrant and fast-growing economic sectors today. Healthcare organizations are implementing cutting-edge technologies like virtual visits and remote monitoring to improve patient outcomes, save costs, and expand access to care. As a result, there has been increased interest among investors looking to invest in health care technology that has the potential to disrupt the current health care system. For digital healthcare enterprises, the year 2020 will be considered a turning point. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funding increased by 72 percent from a record high, with a total of US$14 billion committed across 440 agreements. Furthermore, despite market pressures, healthcare IT investments will reach US$25 billion by the end of 2023.

Healthcare Virtual Assistant market: regional overview

The market is divided into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will drive market growth in the North America region

Today, an estimated 133 million Americans, or nearly half the population, have at least one chronic disease, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, or arthritis. This amount is 15 million more than a decade ago, and is projected to reach 170 million by 2030. Chronic diseases have emerged as a threat to public health and socioeconomic development. Telemedicine can provide both the highest level of patient satisfaction and the most cost-effective care. When distance makes it difficult to provide effective treatment to a patient, telemedicine can be a useful answer. When distance makes it difficult to provide effective treatment to a patient, telemedicine can be a useful answer. The goal of telemedicine is to enable ongoing treatment of chronic diseases and to provide instant information to provide early warning of potential diseases, both of which contribute to the goal of preventive health care.

Increasing use of voice assistants and chatbots to drive market growth in Asia-Pacific

According to the National Association of Software and Service Companies, data and AI in healthcare have the potential to add approximately US$25 billion to India’s GDP by 2025. Breakthroughs in artificial intelligence are rapidly changing the face of India’s healthcare industry. From unique diagnostic tools to advanced patient treatment processes, the industry is harnessing the power of AI to reduce human labor and provide better care. According to World Economic Forum estimates, AI spending in India is projected to reach approximately US$12 billion by 2025 and add approximately US$1 trillion to the Indian economy by 2035.

Healthcare Virtual Assistantsegmentation by product

web-based chatbot

mobile based chatbot

smart speaker

On the basis of product, smart speaker segment health care virtual assistant The market is expected to witness the largest share during the projected period. This segment is expected to grow due to the increasing integration of smart speakers with other devices. About 62% of Americans ages 18 and older use a voice assistant on any device, including smart speakers, smartphones, in-car systems, and more. Currently, 63% of US adults use a voice-powered personal assistant on any device. About 46 percent of smart speaker owners who also own a smartphone say they use their smartphone’s voice-activated personal assistant more since purchasing a smart speaker.

Healthcare Virtual AssistantSegmentation by end user

health care providers

patients

health care payer

On the basis of end user, the healthcare provider segment in the healthcare virtual assistant market is expected to garner the highest market revenue over the forecast period. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting technology to provide virtual consultancy and this is the major factor that is driving the growth of this sector. Overall telehealth use for office visits and outpatient care was 78 times higher in April 2020 compared to February 2020. Furthermore, as of April 2021, 84% of physicians were providing online consultations, and 57% wanted to continue providing online medical treatment. However, traditionally, there has been a gap between customers’ claimed interest in digital health solutions and practical use. Sustaining and expanding consumer use of virtual health requires a continued focus on providing a fluid consumer interface, breaking down divides in care provision (both virtual and in-person), improving data integration and analytics, and active consumer participation. Will happen.

Some of the well-known industry leaders in the global healthcare virtual assistant market profiled by Research Nester are TitoEvery Care, Amazon.com, Apple Inc., Orbita Inc., Royal Philips NV, Sysmex Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, NTT Corporation. , Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments in Healthcare Virtual Assistant Market

Apple has released new HomePod mini colors that are both vivid and expressive. The HomePod Small offers excellent acoustics, works flawlessly with the iPhone, incorporates Siri intelligence, and serves as a cornerstone for any smart home. Measuring just 3.3 inches tall, the HomePod Tiny offers great music listening expertise, Siri intelligence and smart home capabilities, as well as privacy and security. HomePod mini is the best smart speaker for those who own an Apple device due to its flawless integration into Apple products and services.

Orbita has joined hands with health technology leader Philips to jointly develop next generation conversational virtual assistants for Philips customers’ health and patient assistance apps. Philips’ digital health programs optimize the patient experience and increase efficiency across the health continuum.

