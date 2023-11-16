Health Research Foundation announces recipients of two health research awards

OTTAWA, ON, November 15, 2023 /CNW/ – The Health Research Foundation (HRF) of Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) is pleased to announce Dr. Kenneth Rockwood as the 2023 recipient of its Medal of Honour. has been named, and he is the first recipient of the new Diversity and Equity Award in Research by Dr. Oluwabukola Salami.

Dr. Rockwood, a physician scientist who has taught at Dalhousie University since 1991 and practices at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre, has dedicated his career to treating older patients and studying the aging process. He discovered a way to summarize an older adult’s overall health status by calculating health deficits in a frailty index, commonly known as the Rockwood Model of Frailty.

“Dr. Rockwood has dedicated his career to understanding the aging process and has won international acclaim for his work in the field,” said Mel Cappe, Chair of the HRF Board of Directors. “HRF is pleased to present the Medal of Honor to Dr. Rockwood and recognize the contributions he has made as a physician, a therapist, and a consultant.”

Dr. Rockwood has also led a number of studies on dementia and cognitive impairment, which governments across the country continue to use in their policy, highlighting dementia as a preventable disease.

“It is truly an honor to be named a Medal of Honor recipient by HRF,” said Dr. Rockwood. “I have dedicated my life to improving care and quality of life for older adults through a better understanding of the aging process.” Has dedicated.” “This award highlights the importance of this work and also highlights how much more needs to be done to understand dementia and one day prevent the onset of the disease.”

Dr. Salami is a Professor at the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary. She has received international recognition for her work on policies and practices shaping migrant health and for her leadership in nursing.

“Dr. Salami is an extraordinary leader in her field. As the founder of the African Child and Youth Migration Network, she works with more than 40 researchers around the world to improve policies that improve the well-being of African migrant children and youth. world. She is also a dedicated mentor who has trained more than 100 undergraduate and graduate students to help improve health care and treatment for diverse communities across the country,” said John C. of the HRF Board of Directors. said Vice President Frank Stramaglia.

Dr. Salami has been involved in 85 research projects totaling more than $230 million on a variety of topics including African immigrant child health, immigrant mental health, and access to health care for immigrant children. He represented the University of Alberta on the steering committee of the Worldwide University Network Global Africa Group, co-led the founding of the Institute for Intersectionality at the University of Alberta, and has published over 125 scholarly articles in peer-reviewed journals, along with another 20 . Under review.

“It is truly an honor to receive this award for the research I conduct on the health and well-being of immigrant, racialized and Black populations,” said Dr. Salami. “I have worked to improve the lives of Black individuals in Canada and have created the first fully interdisciplinary university-based mentorship for Black youth in this country through the results of my research. This award is dedicated to the advancement of health equity in Canada. “is shared with everyone who works for.”

The HRF Medal of Honor has been awarded annually since 1945 to individuals whose work or contributions to public policies in support of research and development in Canada have achieved international recognition. Previous recipients include Dr. Charles Best for co-discovering insulin and the Rt. Honorable. Brian Mulroney was honored for his contributions to Canada’s health care system.

The Diversity and Equity Research Award recognizes excellence in research by outstanding individuals whose work advances equitable participation in health research and access to health care in Canada and the well-being of all residents, particularly those facing disparities. Makes improvements.

