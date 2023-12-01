The pause in fighting that began a week ago has allowed the release of hostages and prisoners, as well as the flow of much-needed humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israel heavily bombed the Gaza Strip on Friday, as the war resumed in full force after a week-long ceasefire.

Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said 178 people were killed and dozens wounded, while the Israeli military claimed to have attacked more than 200 targets in the enclave since the ceasefire ended at 05:00 GMT. .

UNICEF warned this morning that hospitals in Gaza are already full.

Israel attacked Jabaliya and Gaza City in the north, Khan Yunis and Rafah in the south, and al-Maghazi in central Gaza.

“We were at home and suddenly there were bomb blasts. Mine and my son’s house were destroyed, as well as our neighbours’,” Jamil Abu Dagga said at Nasir Hospital in Khan Yunus, adding that seven of his relatives were injured.

“I don’t even know what happened to my children,” said Amal Abu Dagga, crying with her flimsy veil soaked in blood.

Earlier on Friday, Israel accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire, including firing rockets from Gaza towards Israel. The Palestinian militant group did not claim any attack.

Minutes after the ceasefire ended, an AFP journalist on the ground said Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire hit Gaza City.

“This is a war against children,” UNICEF spokesman James Elder said in a video filmed in a Gazan hospital.

He said the medical facility was already at 200% capacity. “This hospital cannot accept any more children injured in the war.”

“For those with influence to do nothing is to authorize the death of children,” Elder said.

Hamas released six Israelis on Thursday night, followed by two others later in the day. He was returned to Israel as part of an exchange of Palestinian prisoners.

With the resumption of conflict, Israeli authorities have reimposed sanctions that were in place before the ceasefire. In many areas of the country, schools can only open if they have shelter that meets standards.

Reflecting the delicate situation, Hamas on Thursday claimed responsibility for a deadly shooting in Jerusalem that left four Israelis dead.

The Palestinian militant group nevertheless said it is ready to extend the ceasefire in Gaza after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for the ceasefire to continue.

Brokered by the US, Qatar and Egypt, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect on 24 November.

Initially it was scheduled for four days, but then with the help of international mediators it was extended to several days.

During the week-long ceasefire, Hamas and other militants in Gaza released about 80 hostages, most of whom were Israeli, in exchange for 240 Palestinians being released from Israeli prisons.

Almost all of those liberated by Hamas were women and children. Most of the young Palestinians released by the Israelis were boys who had been arrested on charges of stone throwing or “public disorder”.

Reaching an agreement on an exchange appears to be difficult as most of the women and children held in Gaza have been released.

About 20 foreigners or dual citizens, mostly Thais working in Israel, were also released outside the agreement.

The Israeli military estimates that approximately 240 people were taken hostage and brought to Gaza during the October 7 attack. The surprise raid killed about 1,200 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to officials.

Based on internal documents, The New York Times claimed Friday that Israeli officials had received Hamas plans to carry out an unprecedented attack against Israel more than a year ago, but considered the scenario unrealistic.

In retaliation for the attack, Israel promised to “destroy” Hamas, continued bombing Gaza, and launched a ground offensive on 27 October that lasted until the beginning of the November ceasefire.

According to Palestinian officials, Israeli attacks killed more than 15,000 people, including at least 6,150 children and youth under the age of 18.

More than half of Gaza’s population is under 18 years of age.

