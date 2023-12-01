Health care disparities in the LGBTQ+ community

Doctor wears LGBTQ+ flag on pocket getty

What are some of the major factors contributing to health care disparities within the LGBTQ+ community? Are some sections of the LGBTQ+ community more vulnerable to these inequalities than others?

Answer By Ben Harrell, Assistant Professor of Economics at Trinity University

It’s no surprise that LGBTQ+ people face disparities in both physical and mental health compared to their cisgender and heterosexual counterparts, and they are getting much worse, You can think of the factors that bring about these disparities as coming from three broad sources: (a) underlying socioeconomic factors, (b) structural problems, and (c) anti-LGBTQ stigma and discrimination.

Socioeconomics matter for health. LGBTQ+ individuals, particularly trans individuals and bisexuals, face higher rates of unemployment, lower household incomes, and higher poverty rates than the general population. These factors have huge negative consequences: low income and employment means you can’t afford high-quality and nutritious food, it means you have less access to health insurance, it means you have more housing- Are unsafe.

There are historical structural problems (or their remnants) in the American legal and health systems as well as cultural practices that lead to health problems. For example, as of 2003, thirteen states were still clearly banned on Consensual homosexual intercourse, leave alone homosexual marriage. These restrictions pushed queer sex into the dark, discouraged safe sex, and led to STI disparities that persist today. Similarly, the decades-long battle for legal access to marriage denied many same-sex couples the ability to share their health insurance benefits, giving rise to a makeshift network of domestic partner benefit proposals that did not fully broke down. Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court’s decision.

Ultimately, discrimination can lead to health disparities. Roughly 1 in 8 gay people live in a state where medical professionals can refuse to treat them based on religious beliefs. Even in states where these “licenses to discriminate” do not exist, gay people (particularly transgender and non-binary individuals) face significant discrimination in access to both physical and mental health care. Is.

Taken together, these factors suggest that some of the key drivers of LGBTQ+ health disparities come from the fact that LGBTQ+ Americans face vastly different systems of health than their cisgender and heterosexual counterparts. Is.

