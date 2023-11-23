UK pensions will go a long way in these European countries.

Retiring abroad is a dream for many people and as the cost of living continues to rise, it is often a smart decision.

But relocating to a new country comes with challenges and it is important to choose a destination that meets your needs.

Property Guides, a company that helps people buy homes abroad, has compared European countries popular among expats to determine which is best for retirees.

Here are the top places where you can save money and live well.

Best countries in Europe for retirees

The property assistance company looked at five different factors to determine which European country best to retire,

The property guides analyzed cities’ amount of green space (square meters per inhabitant), options for universal health care, number of hospital beds per 1,000 people, crime levels (theft incidents per 100,000 people) and cost of living .

Turkey is the cheapest country in Europe to retire abroad

turkiye Found to be the European country with the lowest cost of living for retirees – an average of £422 (€488) per month.

This means the UK pension will be at least four times higher than in the UK where the equivalent cost of living would be £1,652 (€1,913).

Furthermore, Turkey may be outside the EU but it is a country where, like the UK, pensions are increased every year with a ‘triple lock’ system.

Retirees can feel safe turkiye Very. Crime levels are among the lowest among the countries surveyed, with only 214 records of theft per 100,000 people.

You’ll also be surrounded by other foreigners, as Turkey has seen a surge in visitors since the end of pandemic travel restrictions. Looks like he’s ready to take over from France Second most visited country In Europe in 2024.

Germany offers abundant green space to retirees

The second best place for retirees to move to as per Property Guide’s list Germany,

With each resident having 88 square meters of green space, it is the ideal location for nature lovers and those who want to spend their new-found freedom outdoors.

Berlin has the highest number of hospital beds per 1,000 people of all countries, according to the analysis, so you can feel more confident when it comes to good health.

Greece is a low-cost destination for retirees

greece Comes in third place in the ranking due to strong numbers in most categories.

For retirees looking to protect their savings and retirement According to the fund, the locations analyzed have the second lowest cost of living in Greece, with an average monthly cost of living of £894 (€1,027).

Crime is not a major problem, with 909 records of theft per 100,000 people, and the amount of green space per capita is above average.

Portugal is cheap but lacks green space

Third cheapest country in terms of cost of living portugalHowever it comes in at 7th place in the overall ranking.

Despite it costing just £972 (€1,117) per month to live there, it lacks green space, with just 37 square meters per person.

However, with 749 records of theft, the country’s crime rate is not very high.

Ireland is one of the most expensive countries in Europe to retire

Among the top 20 places to retire, Ireland The most expensive destination was found. The monthly cost of living is £1,930 (€2,218), which is higher than the UK.

The country does not fare very well in terms of crime rates, with 1,372 records of theft per 100,000 people and the number of hospital beds per 1,000 people, the lowest among the top 20 countries.

