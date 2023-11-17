Measles is one of the most contagious diseases known and is spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Measles deaths rose by more than 40 percent globally last year and cases surged after vaccination levels dropped dramatically during the pandemic, major health agencies said Thursday.

The highly infectious disease caused epidemics in 37 countries last year, while in 22 countries in 2021.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a new report that it had sickened 9 million children and killed 136,00 people, mostly in poor countries.

The number of measles cases also increased by about 20 percent after vaccination levels fell to the lowest level in 15 years during the pandemic, the agencies said.

“The increase in measles outbreaks and deaths is shocking, but unfortunately, not unexpected given the decline in vaccination rates we have seen over the past few years,” CDC’s John Vertefeuille said in a statement.

Two doses of measles vaccine are highly protective against the disease. Children in developing countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, Latin America, and India are most at risk. WHO and CDC said vaccination rates in poor countries are about 66 percent, “a rate that does not indicate any recovery at all from the retreat during the pandemic.”

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases known and is spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It is most common in children under 5 years of age.

Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and a typical rash.

Most deaths are due to complications such as encephalitis, severe dehydration, severe breathing problems and pneumonia. Complications are most likely to occur in young children and adults over the age of 30.

This disease has increased in recent years even in some rich countries. British health officials warned in July that the pandemic was at high risk of spread in London, with some areas of the capital reporting that only 40 percent of children had been vaccinated.

Vaccination rates against measles in Britain have never fully recovered since false claims linking the vaccine to autism were made more than two decades ago by disgraced British doctor Andrew Wakefield. No scientific studies have ever confirmed this connection, but Wakefield’s research led millions of parents around the world to skip the shot.

